VERMILLION, S.D. — Perhaps playing the non-conference foes they did was more than a little beneficial to the University of South Dakota football team.
The Coyotes, you may recall, began the season with losses to Montana, Oklahoma and Houston Baptist. They’ve since won two in a row, including a 38-0 shutout of Indiana State in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.
For the record, Montana is 5-1 and unbeaten against FCS foes while averaging nearly 50 points per game against them. Oklahoma is 5-0 and ranked fifth in the FBS coaches poll and sixth by The Associated Press.
Houston Baptist, which won a wild 53-52 game on a two-point conversion at USD, is 4-2 and just lost its first game against an FCS opponent.
South Dakota (2-3, 0-1) put together its most impressive performance to date on Dakota Days last Saturday. It rushed for a season-high 312 yards while limiting Indiana State — which had averaged over 200 yards on the ground — to just 40 yards on its first shutout since 2017.
Quarterback Austin Simmons and tailback Kai Henry each surpassed 100 rushing yards, marking the first time in 18 games the Coyotes have accomplished that feat.
“I was impressed with how we performed as a whole,” said Henry, who had 101 yards on 14 carries. “Offensively, the O line did a great job of moving defenders and I was able to hit the holes, and it turned into a big day for us. Our confidence has always been high, but it builds with each win. We have a lot of big games coming up and our offensive line really grew in this one. They want to punch everyone in the mouth like they did today.
“With Austin's running ability, defenses have to account for him, and if they don't, he's going to have a big day like he did.”
Simmons rambled for a career-high 138 yards on just nine carries with three touchdowns, including jaunts of 37 and 44 yards. The Valley’s offensive player of the week also passed for 210 yards and a touchdown.
Senior tackle Kameron Cline had his the best defensive game of his career, charting nine tackles (two for loss). He also delivered a hit on Indiana State quarterback Gunnar See that forced an interception by Mike Johnson.
“It felt great to win on Dakota Days,” said Cline, who lined up at various spots throughout the game. “It was one of those games where I found myself around the ball the whole game and it was just my day. These wins keep lifting our spirits. We just got to keep it going.
“I like being versatile and lining up in different spots throughout the game. I was an outside lineman last year, but using that speed inside can work as well. Our run defense has been pretty good so far and as long we do our 1/11 and do our jobs, we will continue to have success.”
In the last two games, USD has rushed for 515 yards and five touchdowns while its opponents have been held to 77 yards and one TD.
“We weathered some storm and played three really good offensive football teams to start the season,” South Dakota Coach Bob Nielson said. “While we certainly could have played better and done some things differently, our guys didn’t lose their confidence, they just kept working and now we’ve put two stronger performances together back-to-back.”
Redshirt freshman right tackle Isaac Erbes, from Urbandale, Iowa, was named the MVFC lineman of the week.
“The way Indiana State attacked us was pretty much the same as what we saw on film leading up to the game,” Erbes said. “The game plan was straight up to be a guy, kick some butt and do what hippos do. The energy from that first drive was amazing, especially because it got the D-Days crowd energized right away. We fed off that and it set the tone for the whole game. We knew we could pound the rock.”
Already with a bevy of talented receivers at his disposal, Simmons found yet another target on Saturday in redshirt sophomore Drew Greenhaw. The Muscatine, Iowa, product caught his first touchdown pass as a Coyote.
“Our offensive line did a great job run blocking and that opened up a lot of pass plays for us. I see a lot more confidence in our team,” Greenhaw said.
“I think we lacked that at the beginning of the season. It's hard to get it back following some tough losses, but we are practicing well and our confidence keeps getting better.”