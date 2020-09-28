BARRY POE: Jividen Cup play set for October 3-4

SIOUX CITY – Covington Links takes its turn as the host of the annual Jividen Cup match play tournament, set this year for Oct. 3-4.
It’s only fitting that the popular South Sioux City layout, which has hosted the event several times, is the site once again.
Mike Jividen – to whom the tournament is named after – was a resident of South Sioux City at the time of his untimely death in 1992 at the age of 45.
Jividen is widely recognized as the best match play competitor this area has ever produced. He won Iowa’s oldest match play tournament – the Sioux Valley in Cherokee – six times, as well as other local and regional tournaments.
His family has carried on a tradition of honoring Mike and his father, Leo, by staging the match play for nearly two decades. The tournament’s Leo Division, for players 50 and above, is named for Leo Jividen.
Sioux Cityan Ayron Corporon is the defending champion and one of 12 automatic qualifiers, drawing the traditional spot reserved for defending champs, the No. 1 seed.
The other 11 automatic qualifiers were determined through a season-long points race that will ultimately produce the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year in both the Open and Senior Divisions.
Four additional spots in both the Mike and Leo Divisions will be filled through qualifying. The qualifying rounds at Covington Links began on Saturday and will run through Oct. 1.
Anyone interested in qualifying for the Jividen Cup is welcome.
Corporon – a multiple winner of Sioux City “major” tournaments – defeated Morningside College golfer Jonny Douglas in last year’s final match.
Three-time Jividen Cup champ Corey Matthey is the No. 2 seed. Matthey, a Morningside College standout from Sergeant Bluff, is also leading the Player of the Year point standings.
Matt Pitts of Cherokee is seeded No. 4 while Morningside College Coach Todd Sapp is No. 5. Sapp has also won the Jividen Cup multiple times.
The rest of the automatic qualifiers and their seeds are Brian Evans (6), Tyson Bodlak (7), Tyler Danke (8), Jonny Douglas (9), Josh Wendling (10), Jackson Sitzmann (12), Colin Mitchell (13) and Ryan Gorsett (14).
Qualifying this week will determine the Nos. 3, 11, 15 and 16 seeds.
Official first-round pairings will be announced following the conclusion of qualifying on Thursday.
Jeff Donaldson is the defending Leo Division champion. The owner of Sioux City golf course Sun Valley downed Mark Albert in last year’s championship match at Whispering Creek.
Unlike the Mike Division, there will be no qualifying in the Leo Division.
Sam Prue, the current leader in the Senior Player of the Year point standings, will be the No. 1 seed, with Donaldson as the No. 2.
Bill Mathers is seeded third and Lance Heimsoth fourth. The six through 10th spots belong to Jay Jackson, Scott Knowles, Tom Ward and Brent Weitzel.
Dan Belvin, Kevin Welte and Jeff Warden are seeded 12th through 14th.
Four at-large choices will fill the remaining four spots. Three of those belong to Mark Albert, Mike Gregg and Duane Herbst, with the fourth yet to be decided.
The Player of the Year points race determines 12 of the seeds for each division of the Jividen Cup, but the season-ending event also counts.
Matthey has all but sewn up the Open Division POY, but the Senior race is too close to call.
