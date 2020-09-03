BARRY POE: Northwest Iowa NIT golf tournament still a go

Three lucky amateurs will get the opportunity to play 18 holes with Boever on Friday, beginning at 1 p.m. at Willow Creek. The three available spots are being determined through an auction.

A parent-child nine-hole scramble tournament will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, kicked off by a luncheon featuring Boever at noon. Those taking part in the parent-child (which is open to players of any age) will be granted admission to the Boever exhibition at 4:30 p.m.

In case you haven’t heard of Dan Boever, check out his website at www.danboever.com. You will witness some of the most amazing trick shots you’ll ever see pulled off by a former national long drive champion and minor league baseball star who starred at the University of Nebraska.

Whether Boever is blasting his driver 380 yards, hitting his putter 300 yards or taking aim at a drone high above the ground, he keeps the one-liners coming.

The St. Mary’s High School graduate has performed over 1,700 times throughout the world over the past two decades. He has also been involved in two Goodwill trips to entertain troops in Iraq and Afghanistan with David Feherty’s Troops First Foundation.