BARRY POE: Northwest Iowa NIT golf tournament still a go

LE MARS, Iowa – In typical “the show must go on” fashion, the second annual Northwest Iowa National Invitational is set to unfold Sept. 18-22 at Willow Creek Golf Club.
The first installment a year ago was a smashing success and featured top NAIA men’s and women’s golf teams from across the country.
Because of the pandemic, NAIA top 15 ranked teams from Florida, Georgia, Ohio, British Columbia (Canada), Arizona and Montana will be unable to make the trip to the Ice Cream Capital of the World this year.
That, however, hasn’t stopped tournament director Dan Gray and his staff from moving forward.
This year’s tournament will be a regional event, including collegiate squads from the Midwest. Nothing else, though, will change.
Teams will compete for awards for the top three teams in each division, as well as the top 10 individuals (men’s and women’s) earning all-tournament honors.
Although the collegiate competition is the highlight of the five-day festival, it’s far from the only entertainment.
Festivities get under way on Friday, Sept. 18 with a special sponsor’s foursome with Dan Boever. Boever, a Remsen, Iowa, native, is one of the top golf entertainers in the country and will conduct an exhibition as part of a busy slate on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Three lucky amateurs will get the opportunity to play 18 holes with Boever on Friday, beginning at 1 p.m. at Willow Creek. The three available spots are being determined through an auction.
A parent-child nine-hole scramble tournament will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, kicked off by a luncheon featuring Boever at noon. Those taking part in the parent-child (which is open to players of any age) will be granted admission to the Boever exhibition at 4:30 p.m.
In case you haven’t heard of Dan Boever, check out his website at www.danboever.com. You will witness some of the most amazing trick shots you’ll ever see pulled off by a former national long drive champion and minor league baseball star who starred at the University of Nebraska.
Whether Boever is blasting his driver 380 yards, hitting his putter 300 yards or taking aim at a drone high above the ground, he keeps the one-liners coming.
The St. Mary’s High School graduate has performed over 1,700 times throughout the world over the past two decades. He has also been involved in two Goodwill trips to entertain troops in Iraq and Afghanistan with David Feherty’s Troops First Foundation.
“We’ve seen Dan a hundred times and every time we laugh,” said Feherty, the popular NBC sports and Golf Channel commentator. “Dan is the best in the world, without question.”
Following Boever’s program, a meet and greet with collegiate players and coaches will be held beginning at 6 p.m. at the Le Mars Municipal Park. Also, a watch party for the Iowa State vs. UNLV football game will be held, courtesy of Insane Impact and Tod Puetz.
The actual tournament will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 20 with practice rounds for all players and a College-Amateur tournament, starting at 8:30 a.m. The College-Amateur will be organized with teams of four amateurs and two college players in each group.
Finishing off the day will be a banquet for all the amateurs, players and coaches.
The Sunday tournament -- as well as all of the other activities – benefit Junior Golf of Northwest Iowa Inc.
For information and availability to play, contact Dan Gray at naia1champ@gmail.com. Phone, 817-938-6065. Or contact deputy tournament director Nancy Thoma at nancythoma2015@gmail.com. Phone, 816-868-7590.
First and second-round action for the Northwest Iowa Invitational will commence on Monday, Sept. 21 and the championship round on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Here is what the college teams can expect at this spectacular one-of-a-kind event:
Live scoring using three HD video boards at the golf course and live scoring on Golfstat.com across the globe during the tournament.
Nearly 100 volunteers are scheduled to work the event, with marshals spotting balls on every hole that needs it. Four meals will be provided at Willow Creek.
Free lodging is being offered for players and coaches in 24 host homes of club members at Willow Creek.
Gray, a 1975 NAIA individual and team champion (Texas Wesleyan) will be conducting his 54th college golf event.
For more information, check out https://www.jrgolfnwiowa.org/2020-tournament.
PLAYER OF YEAR UPDATE
Willow Creek in Le Mars will also host the next-to-last regular season event of the year in the points race to determine Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year.
The Le Mars Labor Day Open will be played on Monday, Sept. 7 with valuable points still available.
Corey Matthey has a commanding lead in the Open Division standings, while Sam Prue leads a close Senior Division race.
Remember, the top 12 players in both the Open and Senior Divisions automatically qualify for the season-ending Jividen Cup Match Play set for Oct. 3-4 at Covington Links in South Sioux City.
The final four Jividen and Leo Division spots, as usual, will be determined by qualifying rounds.
