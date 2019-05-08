VERMILLION, S.D. – A change of heart, so to speak, sent a wave of euphoria through the University of South Dakota men’s basketball program Wednesday.
Like many players of his talent level, sophomore Stanley Umude, a first team All-Summit League player last season, had indicated recently that he would add his name to the transfer portal. Immediately, several major schools showed interest and it appeared his days as a Coyote were over.
However, a post on Twitter Wednesday changed all that.
“This process has helped me realize what’s important to me as a person and basketball player,” the 6-foot-6 Umude wrote. “Initially I had not made it clear that I had any intentions of returning but after talking with God, my family, Coach Lee and my teammates, I am excited to say I’m staying with USD.
“I want to thank all of the schools that recruited me and believed in my ability to play at their program. South Dakota has become a second home to me and I want to help lead us to a championship and the NCAA Tournament. #GoYotes. Jeremiah 26:14.”
Umude, a San Antonio, Texas, native, burst onto the scene with a tremendous sophomore campaign, averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 16 Summit League games. He scored 20 or more points in six league contests and double digits in 13, finishing sixth in the conference in scoring, eighth in rebounds and second in blocked shots with 23.
The athletic guard posted a season average of 14.4 points per game (tops on the team), an increase from 1.1 per outing his freshman season.
The Coyotes battled through a rash of injuries in Todd Lee’s first season as head coach at his alma mater. The injuries – especially to 2017-18 second-team all-conference center Tyler Hagedorn – hampered the team throughout the season, but they were able to win four of their last five games.
Now, with the return of Hagedorn, a 6-10 senior from Norfolk, Nebraska, who redshirted last season after a plantar fascia tear (foot) that was slow to heal and Umude’s decision to remain a Coyote, it’s a safe bet that USD should improve on a 13-17 overall and 7-9 Summit League mark.
Hagedorn averaged 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds as a junior to earn second team Summit League accolades. Although he didn’t play in any games last season, Hagedorn has worked extremely hard to become a bigger, faster and stronger player for the 2019-20 campaign.
"We've had a lot of conversations," Hagedorn told the USD sports information department in a recent interview. "Coach Lee told me the day was going to come at some point -- this is your team. The team is going to rely heavily on you. It's your time to be a leader. That's what I've been working on this spring. My role on the team has changed every year I've been here. This year is no different. I look forward to being a leader and much bigger contributor than I've been in the past."
Triston Simpson, Tyler Peterson and Cody Kelley will be three more returning starters, while Brandon Armstrong was a key reserve this past season.
Simpson, a senior point guard, was second on the team with 14 points a game and dished out a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest to earn honorable mention all-league accolades. The 6-4 Peterson will be a third-year starter and was third on the team with an 11.6 average last season. Kelley, who transferred from Wyoming, was named to the Summit League all-newcomer team.
That alone should make South Dakota a legitimate contender for the 2019-20 Summit League title. Also back in the fold next season are Matt Johns and Nathan Robinson, who each saw action, and redshirt Simeon Jovic.
USD signed Hunter Goodrick, Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Rich Polanco Lantigua during the early November signing period. Lee has also added transfers Ty Chison and Kanon Koster.
And, as an added bonus, A.J. Plitzuweit has transferred from Augustana. Plitzuweit, a 6-2 guard and the son of USD women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit, was named the 2018-19 Northern Sun Conference freshman of the year after averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Plitzuweit, the 2018 South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball at Vermillion High School, must sit out the 2019-20 season because of NCAA transfer rules but will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.