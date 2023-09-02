SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers will meet the Fargo-Moorheaad RedHawks in the first round of the American Association playoffs, starting Wednesday night in Fargo.

The X's learned their postseason opponent Saturday afternoon after the West Division champion, the Kansas City Monarchs, chose to play the Sioux Falls Canaries in the opening round. That left Sioux City and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks as the other first-round matchup in the West.

The top four teams in each division qualify for the postseason.

The RedHawks will host Game 1 of the best-of-three-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. The X’s will host games two and three (if necessary) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

The Explorers clinched a wild card spot with a win last Wednesday at Kansas City. It's the sixth time under manager Steve Montgomery the X's have made the postseason and the seventh in the American Association. Sioux City made the Northern League playoff three times before joining the American Association in 2008. Overall, this is the 10th playoff appearance for the X's.

The X's and the RedHawks met 15 times this season with Sioux City winning 10 of the 15. The Explorers went 6-3 in Fargo and 4-2 at home in Sioux City.

The winner will face the winner of the Kansas City-Sioux Falls series in the second round of the playoffs.

Sioux City closes out the regular season Monday at the Chicago Dogs. The Explorers entered Saturday's game vs. Chicago in second place in the Western Division, two games ahead of Sioux Falls and three games ahead of Fargo-Moorhead.

Tickets for the two playoff games in Sioux City can be purchased at the Lewis and Clark Park box office or by calling 712-277-WINS.