COVID, timing force College World Series to scale back fan events

“We’ve been able to do the championships on a large scale without massive outbreaks,” he said. “We thought the most responsible thing to do is to celebrate the opportunity that we have to be able to play again but not to test fate. Let’s continue to have the country get back to normal, without having our event be a potential superspreader.”

The decision to allow 100% capacity at the stadium was somewhat of a joint call. The NCAA Medical Advisory Group said those decisions should be left up to state and local health authorities. With no local or state restrictions in place, the NCAA was able to move forward with full capacity.

Fans will have other options for celebrations. The stadium’s parking lots will be open and tailgating will be permitted. Vendors will also be in and around the ballpark.

“We’re not having a full-fledged Fan Fest like we’ve had in the past, but there will be activations by some of our corporate partners, just to a smaller degree, around the stadium campus,” Holman said.