Fan guide: The 2022 College World Series

Coming downtown for the College World Series? Need to know where to park? How to get tickets? Answers to all of that, and more, are below in our CWS fan guide.

* * *

New format

Though the name on the building and souvenirs have changed — from TD Ameritrade Park to Charles Schwab Field — most ballpark rules haven't. But there are other changes fans will notice, mainly a different schedule.

Instead of games starting Saturday, the series opens Friday, a move announced in January 2021.

The first six days of the CWS will have two games apiece with start times at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The second day of bracket finals, if needed, will be Thursday, June 23. That means there is an off day Friday, June 24, before the best-of-three-championship series starts Saturday, June 25.

With the championship series Saturday through Monday, instead of Monday to Wednesday, the schedule is also a day shorter. Saturday and Monday’s games start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s at 2 p.m. All three will be on ESPN.

This format goes back to what was used from 2003 through 2007.

Tickets

All tickets have to be purchased online and are available on NCAA.com/MCWS and Ticketmaster. During the series, any available tickets that day will be accessible through that site and at the Schwab Field box office.

Reserved seating in the outfield will also remain. That was changed last season from general admission due to the pandemic.

Which means, instead of waiting in line on gamedays for first-come, first-served seats in the outfield, fans looking to snag home run balls much buy reserved tickets. Those tickets range from $10 to $30 depending on the game.

Mobile-only tickets — another shift prompted by the pandemic — return, too. This means no paper tickets, only a ticket on your smartphone. More information is available at NCAA.com/CWSTickets.

Fan events

Opening ceremonies and the pre-event Fan Fest were nixed last season, again because of the pandemic, but will return this year.

Thursday will offer nearly 13 hours of free events, open to the public at the ballpark.

First, each team will practice — 50 minutes per squad with the team's time slot announced later. While teams are on the field, Lot C will host Fan Fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fan fest includes live music, interactive games, autograph signings, photo opportunities with the championship trophy and more.

Then evening activities kick off at 6:30 with the showing of "Field of Dreams," played on the video board in right field.

The team parade from Morrison Stadium to Schwab Field begins at 8:35, then culminates with the opening ceremonies and firework finale from 9 to 10 p.m.

Going cashless

Concessions and the box office will be cashless, and reverse ATMs (to put physical money on cards) will be available.

Parking

Parking is available at the park and CHI Health Center garage.

Lot A and the MECA garage are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lots B and D are reserved for parking pass-holders. A limited number of public parking in Lot D may be available on game day, first-come, first-served. Additional public parking is available at $15 per vehicle.

Accessible parking is available in all MECA managed surface lots, including B and D, at no charge but also on first-come, first-served.

All stadium lots open at 8 a.m. on game days and close 90 minutes after the event. No overnight parking is allowed.

There are numerous garage lots and street parking at metered spaces throughout downtown. A list of all available lots and spaces is available on ParkOmaha.com or through the Park Omaha ap.

Tailgating

Yes, it's allowed.

Tailgaters in the Schwab Field and CHI Health Center lots can't go beyond their own parking stalls and can’t stake tents into the ground.

Any cooking equipment must be a minimum distance of 3 feet away from crowds, buildings, vehicles or combustible materials.

All tents and equipment must be put away before entering the stadium.

See CWSOmaha.com for more information.

Transportation

Metro, the city’s transit authority, provides the Stadium Circulator for 25 cents.

On game days, the circulator begins service 60 minutes before the first game and ends an hour after the second game, running every 10 minutes.

The route makes a loop around the Old Market with stops at various downtown destinations and Schwab Field.

More information about Metro’s services can be found at ometro.com/bus2ballpark.

Omaha Rapid Bus Transit (ORBT) will also traverse the eight-mile route from Westroads Mall to downtown. And the line connects with the Stadium Circulator.

Travels can plan a ride and track their bus using the MyRide OMA ap.

Another option: Heartland B-cycle (heartland.bcycle.com) is a bike sharing system in the area. Heartland B-cycle members will be able to pick up and drop off one of the blue bikes at any B-station.

There are also designated pickup and dropoff spots at CHI Health Center for Uber, Lyft and other shared-ride services.

Security

What you can bring into the park

Clear bags, or small clutch bags not exceeding 4½ by 6½ inches. Accommodations may be made for bags with medical necessity.

Nonprofessional cameras are allowed in the stadium for personal use but must have a lens shorter than 3 inches. No extra detachable lenses are allowed.

What you can’t bring into the stadium

Outside food or drink or coolers. Purses, backpacks, camera bags, binocular cases and fanny packs. Frisbees, beach balls, large umbrellas or noise-making devices (i.e. bells, whistles, horns, etc.). Signs or banners. Drones, fireworks, laser pointers, selfie sticks, hoverboards. Any weapon, real or fake.

Anything else?

Gates open two hours before game time.

People can leave and re-enter the stadium during a game, but they must be screened again for re-entry.

Fans must leave between games. Gates will reopen as soon as possible after the stadium has been cleared.

