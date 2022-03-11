A breakdown of NAIA Opening Round basketball tournament games

SIOUX CITY — The opening round of the NAIA women’s and men’s basketball tournaments begin Friday nationwide, including here in town.

Seven of the eight Siouxland GPAC teams made it to the national tournament, but the Morningside University women’s basketball team is the only one that gets to play at home this weekend.

The Mustangs are home to a four-team pod, and open play at 6 p.m. Friday in Allee Gymnasium against Iowa Wesleyan.

The Tigers, who have recently gotten back into the NAIA level after playing in NCAA Division II, have won three straight games and 19 overall.

Morningside is coming off a loss in the GPAC title game against Dakota Wesleyan, but as coach Jamie Sale pointed out, the Mustangs have won a national championship while not winning the GPAC title game.

“There’s a few things we need to work on before we get to the national tournament,” said Sale last Tuesday night after the loss to Dakota Wesleyan. “All is not lost because one year we lost in the conference tournament and won the national title. We still have a chance, but we’re obviously going to have to improve on a couple of things.

“We haven’t lost like that in a long time. Hopefully it’s something that wakes us up in practice. Maybe in the long run it will pay off and give us a little extra fire.”

Other women’s games

Briar Cliff vs. Mid-America Christian: Briar Cliff will face Mid-America Christian with a 2 p.m. tip-off Friday against Mid-America Christian in Wichita, Kansas.

Briar Cliff is making their 14th appearance, and their first since the 2015-16 season, at the national tournament. The Chargers hold a 17-13 overall record (13-19 GPAC) and received an at-large bid.

The Chargers are 27-13 overall when playing in the national tournament.

The Evangels have averaged 76.6 points per game as a team, and went 27-4 throughout their season.

They have a No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Ossyana Ozoani averages a double-double with 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game on 56.3% shooting. Ozoani has grabbed the 12th most rebounds in the NAIA with 323, and her 118 offensive rebounds ranks 14th. She has scored in double-figures in 23 games and has recorded a double-double in 16.

Northwestern vs. Midway (Ind.): This will be Northwestern's 18th NAIA Tournament appearance. Overall the Raiders have a 52-12 record in tournament play, winning at least one contest in every appearance they have made.

Northwestern has claimed five national titles and one runner-up finish in its NAIA tournament history.

The Eagles are led by junior guard Dezeree White, who was a First Team All-River States Conference (RSC) honoree. White averages 18.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Allyson Callahan is a Second Team honoree and averages 13.3 points per game, including just over two makes from beyond the arc on 34.8% shooting. Jalyn Jackson is final double-digit scorer for the Eagles with 11.0 points per contest. The other All-Conference honoree is Jill Goldey who received honorable mention honors.

Dordt vs. IU East: IU East is the No. 12 seed in the "Cramer Quadrant," one of the national tournament's four 16-team quadrants. Dordt is the No. 5 seed in the Cramer Quadrant. That game tips at 2 p.m.

The Defenders are making their third national tournament appearance.

The Defenders are seventh in the nation with 5.4 team blocks per game and 23rd in the nation in team field goal percentage.

Other men’s games

Briar Cliff vs. Bethel (Kan.): Even though the Chargers lost in the first round of the GPAC Tournament, they earned an automatic bid to the tourney by clinching the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

BCU’s men will play in Wichita at 8 p.m.

The Chargers are in their first national tournament since the NAIA merged into one division.

The Threshers earned an automatic bid to the tournament by finishing second in the KCAC Regular Season standings. Bethel is making their second straight tournament appearance and holds a 26-7 overall mark.

Northwestern vs. Saint Francis: This game will also be played in Wichita, in-between the BCU women and BCU men’s games at 6 p.m.

Northwestern averaged 79.0 points per game, and held opponents to 72.4 points per game en route to their 21-10 record on the season. The Raiders shot a hot 51.1% from the floor in their 31 games this year, while being just shy of 40% from deep (39.3%). The team averages 35 rebounds a contest and dishes out 16.8 assists per game.

Dordt vs. IU Kokomo: The Defenders had the No. 3 seed in the pod. They travel to Oskaloosa, Iowa, to play a 3 p.m. game against IU Kokomo.

The Defenders have lost two out of their last three games, including in the first round of the GPAC tourney against Jamestown on Feb. 23.

