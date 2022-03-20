Baylor is wary of dangerous Coyotes in NCAA second round

WACO, Texas — Baylor and South Dakota have dramatically different women’s basketball teams, but their programs are more alike than the casual hoops fan might realize.

Baylor, of course, is ranked No. 7 in the nation and has two potential WNBA Draft first-round picks in NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo. That senior duo has shared the road to a national championship with the Bears and they have in mind to forge ahead on another long trip this postseason.

Baylor replaced a Basketball Hall of Famer with a WNBA coach in the last 11 months and kept its streak of Big 12 championships going this year.

South Dakota won the Summit League tournament to earn the automatic bid from the conference into the NCAA Tournament. The Coyotes are seeded 10th in the Wichita Region and pulled off an upset of seventh-seeded Ole Miss from the SEC to advance to the second round.

It’s a David vs. Goliath matchup as South Dakota will play Baylor at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Ferrell Center. But in this story, Goliath has a lot of respect for David.

“They’re a very physical team. They’re very fundamental. They play well together and they know each other very well and what their capabilities are,” Egbo said on Saturday. “I feel like they just play within that and they don’t do too much. They just play simple basketball. Nowadays you see people trying to do too much and it often gets them off track. I feel like South Dakota is real poised and they have a lot of experience, so they’re able to play well together.”

The Coyotes (28-5) have traveled to the Sweet 16 four times in program history and made the national championship game in 2008. There’s a catch, though. South Dakota did all of that at the NCAA Division II level. The year after making the D-2 Final Four, the Coyotes began the transition to NCAA Division I.

South Dakota, a state known for at least one landmark, notched a Mount Rushmore type of win for its program on Friday. The Coyotes’ victory over Ole Miss was its first on the NCAA D-1 stage.

The Coyotes know the mountain in front of them in playing the second-seeded Bears at the Ferrell Center.

There’s no mystery about Baylor’s strength. Smith, who made first-team on two All-American squads in the last few days, flexed in Baylor’s opening round win against Hawaii. She scored 17 points in the third quarter alone, providing the basketball equivalent of a knockout punch as the Bears floored opening-round opponent Hawaii.

“Has anybody really found a way to stop her? Because if they have, that would be a great game plan to come up with,” South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “She’s really, really special.

“She’s like a point guard out there, handles the ball in transition, gets to the rim, just can make a multitude of different moves. She’s a handful. She’s a really, really special player — fun to watch when you don’t have to coach against her.”

Korngable said she grew up watching big women’s basketball games on television and many of them featured Baylor. Of course, those teams were coached by Kim Mulkey, who left Waco for LSU last spring.

Plitzuweit and Collen coached against each other before when the South Dakota coach was at Northern Kentucky and her program was in the Atlantic Sun with Florida Gulf Coast, where Collen was an assistant.

Like everyone else in women’s basketball, Plitzuweit kept an eye on Baylor this last year to see where the Bears would go.

And now she’ll see them up close and personal.

“I think Nicki has really stepped into potentially a really challenging situation,” Plitzuweit said. “You’re replacing a legend. That’s really, really hard and I think she’s done really a tremendous, tremendous job. The toughness and the grittiness defensively of Baylor women’s basketball has continued and then on top of it they also shoot the ball at a very high percentage and shoot it more and they stretch the floor.”

