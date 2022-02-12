Briar Cliff clinches share of GPAC men's basketball title

SIOUX CITY — Saturday was a day of celebration for the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team.

Not only was it Senior Day at the Newman Flanagan Center, but the Chargers also clinched a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season championship.

They did so with a dominating performance against Jamestown, coming away a 78-64 triumph. GPAC commissioner Corey Westra made it official after the game, presenting the team with a championship trophy.

“This team was tougher and more together than any team we’ve had in a while and that makes a big difference,” Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera said. “When it comes down to it, toughness wins, togetherness wins, resiliency wins. That’s what our guys have shown all year long.”

The NAIA 22nd-ranked Chargers, 19-8 overall and 15-3 in the GPAC, have a two-game lead over Concordia with just two regular season contests remaining. Their next game is at Concordia on Wednesday.

BCU put together as solid of a first half as possible, scoring 47 points. Then, it held Jamestown – which rang up 103 points in an overtime win at Morningside Friday – with just two baskets in the final 10 minutes of the game.

As usual, there were several key contributors, but a pair of seniors played major roles.

Quinten Vasa splashed five 3-pointers and scored 18 points, while Kyle Boerhave had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boerhave’s breakaway dunk capped a 9-2 run at the end of the first half, giving the Chargers a 47-41 lead at the break.

Briar Cliff shot 60 percent in the first half and Jamestown 51 percent.

Junior Quinn Vesey was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points, while senior Jaden KIeinhesselink tossed in 14 points.

“All the work we did in the summer to prepare for this, you can tell it really paid off,” Boerhave said. “It was an awesome feeling out there with all my best friends.”

Jamestown, third in the conference with a 12-7 mark and owner of the most overall wins in the league with 22, trimmed a 14-point deficit to 62-59 with 10:21 left in the game. After that, the Jimmies didn’t score again until the 4:21 mark and by that time BCU had reeled off nine unanswered points to take a 71-59 lead.

The only other Jamestown bucket came with 6.7 seconds left when reserves had entered the contest.

“Our guys really dialed in the last 10 minutes,” Svagera said. “A 10-point lead went down to three and we challenged them to get a couple stops and we’re going to win the game and that’s exactly what we did.

“If you paid money to get in this game you got your money’s worth. That’s two good basketball teams. Jamestown is a team we have a lot of respect for and they’re going to do some things in the postseason, I would imagine. To win a share of the GPAC title in a league we have so much respect for as a program, it’s a testament to our guys how hard they’ve worked.”

By the way, Briar Cliff was picked to finish sixth by league coaches before the season began.

Jamestown is indeed a talented team, with plenty of size as well as a strong back court. Mason Walters, one of the most talented players in the conference, scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds and was one of four Jimmies in double figures.

Briar Cliff cooled off a bit in the second half, but still wound up at 54 percent from the floor. Each team made 10 3-pointers and Jamestown held a slim 30-29 rebound edge.

“When shots aren’t falling we have to lock in on defense and that’s exactly what we did,” Boerhave said. “We’re tough and rugged and like to lock in.

“A lot of people doubted us at the beginning of the season, but we’re tough and hard-nosed. We come in and put in the work and it’s really paid off.”

Keep in mind, players have the option of returning for an extra season because of COVID-19. That means several key pieces could be back in BCU uniforms next season.

That will have to wait, though, as the Chargers are focused on the rest of this campaign.

“We have work to do still, whether it’s shared or anything else, a GPAC title is worth celebrating,” Svagera said. “That’s what we’re going to do right now then come back Monday and get ready for Concordia. They have not lost at home this year, so we’re going to go down there ready to go.”

