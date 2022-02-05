Briar Cliff completes season sweep over Morningside men's basketball

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff played like a team trying to win a conference championship on Saturday.

The Chargers held off a furious rally by Morningside, pulling out an 81-78 men’s basketball victory at Allee Gym.

BCU, now 17-7 overall, maintained a one-half game lead over Concordia in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings. Morningside (12-9, 9-7) trailed by 13 points with three minutes left, but fought back and had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds.

A 3-point shot at the buzzer was off-target, however, and Briar Cliff completed its first regular season sweep of its crosstown rival since the 2016-17 season.

By the way, that’s the last time the Chargers won the GPAC title.

“I thought our guys were really dialed in from the git-go,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “It started with our defensive intensity. We wanted to make sure we were playing aggressively without crossing that line to reckless where we’re gambling and giving up easy stuff.

“We played a great defensive half in the first half, we made a lot of plays by forcing turnovers. If you go on the road in a rivalry game, you’re going to do whatever it takes to get it done and that’s what we did today.”

Quinn Vesey scored a game-high 26 points for the Chargers, getting his points in a variety of ways. The junior guard hit three 3-pointers and 5 of 7 free throws, but also had a number of daring drives to the basket.

Briar Cliff shot 31 of 52 from the field for 59 percent. Conner Groves and Jaden Kleinesselink chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Matthew Stilwill (11) and Nick Hoyt (10) combined for 21 points off the bench.

The Chargers led by as many as 19 points in the second half and took a 77-64 lead on a drive to the bucket by Stilwill with 3:09 left in the game.

Morningside, though, got consecutive 3-pointers by Aidan Vanderloo, Tyler Vavrina and Joey Skoff, trimming the deficit to four points.

Then, after a BCU turnover, Will Pottebaum converted a conventional 3-point play, pulling the Mustangs within 77-76. A large partisan crowd, on hand to celebrate Morningside’s NAIA national championship football team, was going berserk.

Hoyt made two clutch free throws for the Chargers with 58.8 seconds left, but Vanderloo answered with a 15-footer 12 seconds later. Quinten Vasa then made a layup off a nifty feed from Vesey with 23.7 seconds showing on the clock.

The Mustangs called time out and worked it around. The ball ended up in the hands of Pottebaum, who missed an off-balance 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

“Every game we want to start strong, out our foot on the pedal and never let up,” Vesey said. “We let up a little bit tonight, but we ended up getting it done and that’s all we can ask for.

“I think we just played our basketball and didn’t let them get us uncomfortable. Just doing what we do and being real good at it.”

Briar Cliff was aggressive from start to finish. The Chargers led 34-26 at halftime and by the 13:48 mark of the second half had built a 57-38 cushion.

“The game plan was to keep them out of the paint and we didn’t do it,” Morningside coach Trent Miller said. “When they hurt you, they get to the line and get to the paint and unfortunately, too many times we got taken. Those guys don’t hurt themselves and tonight it showed.

“There were moments I thought we were really, really good and moments I thought we were poor and those inconsistencies are going to lose games. We have to continue to grow and come together and learn from this.”

Vanderloo finished with 16 points, Pottebaum 14 and Zach Imig and Ely Doble 10 points each. Imig also grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out three assists.

Briar Cliff, averaging nine 3-pointers per game, was 11-for-27 from beyond the arc.

This game was eerily similar to a Dec. 18 contest at the Newman Flangan Center when Briar Cliff held a big lead before the Mustangs charged late. BCU held on that day, 88-85, and has four conference games remaining – two at home and the final two on the road.

“This has been a tough group through and through,” Svagera said. “They’re resilient and very together and that will take you a long way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0