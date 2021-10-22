Briar Cliff men's basketball aims to be successful with post touches

SIOUX CITY — Look at the numbers.

That’s the message that the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team has heard throughout the preseason, and it’ll be a mantra that the Chargers will follow when they open the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Bellevue.

The main stat that the Chargers have looked at throughout the preseason — and breaking down last season — is points per possession increase when the Chargers get the ball in the lane.

The Chargers found out, according to 6-foot-8 senior Quinten Vasa, that the points-per-possession is nearly double when the Chargers don’t.

When Vasa or another forward/center got the ball inside, the Chargers averaged 1.8 points per possession in a scrimmage last week.

When the Chargers kept the ball outside, they averaged 0.6 PPP.

“Hopefully, we’ll be very receptive to those stats,” Vasa said. “Coach (Mark Svagera) is a big stats guy. Those numbers are hard to ignore.”

The Chargers have four guys who are 6-5 or taller. Vasa and freshman Nathan Hall are both 6-8, while senior Kyle Boerhave is listed at 6-6.

“Those guys can score and we’re going to throw it in there a little bit,” Svagera said.

Vasa had a good junior season last year.

He was the Chargers’ No. 3 scorer last year, averaging 10.9 points per game. He shot 54 percent from the floor, and took 151 shots inside the 3-point line.

As Svagera pointed out, Vasa came out of nowhere with his production. He didn’t play a whole lot as a freshman and sophomore, but he saw that opportunity to step up.

Vasa certainly took that chance.

“He started every game for us and he was a heavy-minute guy,” Svagera said. “Quinten has a great feel for the game. At 6-8, he’s more than a post player. He can score inside, but he’s a good ball-screen player, but he’s an unbelievable passer. He makes the high-percentage play most of the time. We’re looking for big things out of him.”

Vasa is going to be asked to have that same type of production this year, if not better.

“We get to the post off the roll, and we like to do a lot of actions on the outside,” Vasa said. “We like to get the ball moving so we can get some touches organically. We just need to get the ball moving, and get the ball popping.”

The Chargers aren’t going to get their post touches through a traditional back-to-the-basket system. Svagera hasn’t really liked that system, and has stayed away from it.

Instead, BCU likes to find posts by getting action on the outside through ball screens.

Svagera didn’t want to coin the term “pressure” on the bigs to get some production, but knows that group has to get going offensively.

“We’re definitely bigger and longer than what we have been in the last couple years,” Svagera said. “I think we have more options to score around the basket. I think being a little taller, a little longer, it’s going to give a little more versatility in the lineup. It has been nice, and we have some talented guards to go with that. That opens things up for them, too, when we have production in the post.”

In the backcourt, Jaden Kleinhesselink returns for his senior season. He led BCU in scoring last season, as he averaged 14.0 ppg.

He shot 44 percent from the floor, including a 30-percent clip from 3-point range.

“I want to take my game to the next level, but we have a group of guys who all want to take that step together,” Kleinhesselink said. “Over the summer, we had a good group of guys who stayed here and got better.”

Kleinhesselink also had 127 rebounds.

Rebounding, speaking of that, is going to be a big key for BCU’s success.

“We have to rebound,” Svagera said. “We’ve been solid in the preseason. If we can rebound, it doesn’t matter. I want guys who want to go get the ball.”

Svagera also hopes the guards can be better on-ball defenders. And, it all comes down to consistency.

“We felt like we played well down the stretch and it didn’t show up in the win column, because we lost a lot of close games, and it comes down to consistency,” Svagera said. “A lot of times, it was 10 minutes of the second half where we gave up offensive rebounds. We’re bigger, but we’re not big. It comes down to being relentless.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad Conner Groves averaged 9.3 ppg last season.

Groves’ main focus in the offseason was defense, however.

“So far, I think I’ve seen a lot of improvement,” Groves said.

Briar Cliff was tabbed as the No. 6 team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference poll with 54 points, 52 behind No. 1-tabbed Morningside.

