Central Methodist advances to NAIA semifinals with win over Marian

SIOUX CITY — The Central Methodist University women's basketball team held Marian to under 40 percent on Saturday, and that helped the Eagles to a 68-60 win at Tyson Events Center.

Central Methodist jumped out to a 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles ended the quarter on a 10-3 run. Leianya Massenat scored four points during that stretch.

The Eagles then led by as many as 13 in the second quarter, and held a 33-23 lead at the half.

Marian chipped away at its deficit in the third quarter, and trailed 47-43 at the end of that stanza. Allison Bosse hit a shot that put the Knights within four points.

All five Eagles starters scored in double figures. Eternati Willock and Arleighshya McElroy each scored 16 points.

Massenat scored 14 points, Daryna Bachkarova scored 13 and Leah Johnson scored 10.

Abby Downard led Marian with 19 points.

