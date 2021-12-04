COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside bench powers win over Mount Marty women

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University women’s basketball team held Mount Marty to 13 first-half points in an 80-42 win Saturday inside Allee Gymnasium.

The Lancers managed to score just three points against the Mustangs.

Every Mustang who was on coach Jamie Sale’s lineup card played in the game, and every lady scored in the game.

Alexis Spier led the Mustangs with 14 points. She played 21 minutes, and made 6 of 14 shots.

Madison Clayton also scored 10 points the bench.

Sophia Peppers led the starters with 11 points.

Briar Cliff 59, College of Saint Mary 50: Briar Cliff held a 12-11 lead after a cold shooting first quarter from both teams. The Chargers and Flames both shot 4-for-18 in the opening 10 minutes.

BCU found its rhythm in the second period, scoring 17 points on 47 percent shooting. BCU grabbed six offensive rebounds for seven second-chance points and received 10 points from their bench. The Chargers took their largest lead of the first half at 23-15 off a 9-2 run. A layup from Kaegen Held at the end of the half gave BC a 29-25 edge after 20 minutes.

The Charger defense clamped down in the third quarter, holding CSM to nine points on 1-for-14 shooting and 0-for-6 from deep.

Madelyn Deitchler led BCU with 20 points while Konnor Sudmann had 10 points.

Midland 87, Dordt 81: The Warriors scored 28 points during the fourth quarter on Saturday.

The Defenders shot just 18 percent during the final 10 minutes.

Ashtyn Veerbeek turned in a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double.

South Dakota 71, Wichita State 59: Hannah Sjerven scored a career high 35 points in the win on Saturday.

It marked the 54th 30-point game by a Coyote in program history, with USD coming off fifth-year senior guard Chloe Lamb’s own 30-point game last week versus Pitt. Sjerven’s 35 points tied for the sixth-best single-game.

MEN

Dordt 88, Midland 83 (OT): The Defenders outscored the Warriors 15-10 in overtime Saturday to earn the win.

Jacob Vis hit 10 shots and eight free throws to lead the Defenders to a 30-point game. Vis also had 11 rebounds.

West Sioux HIgh School grad Bryce Coppock had a 27-point night, as he was also a perfect 7-for-7 from the line.

Cade Bleeker had 16 points.

Indiana 68, Nebraska 55: Jackson-Davis scored 10 points in the second half when Indiana (7-1, 1-0) took control of the game, adding seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. Race Thompson scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, his third double-double this season and second in a row.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. led Nebraska (5-4, 0-1) with 15 points, five rebounds and a season-low three assists. Bryce McGowens was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting, the first time he hasn't reached double figures in five games.

