COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside vs. Briar Cliff rivalry restarts on the court on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY — No matter where the Morningside University and Briar Cliff University men’s and women’s teams are in the standings, it’s usually two competitive games.

Thankfully, for the fans, all four teams are playing well right now.

First, the women’s basketball game is a Top 25 battle that tips off at 6 p.m. inside Newman Flanagan Center.

The Chargers received their first Top 25 spot in five years last week, going from receiving votes to being No. 20 in the second in-season NAIA poll.

“We did celebrate them for that accomplishment, but it’s not permanent,” BCU women’s basketball coach Brita Hand said. “What we’ve done doesn’t matter if you don’t continue competing night in and night out.”

BCU has three wins over Top 25 squads. The first one came in a 30-point win over Olivet Nazarene on Nov. 5, then eight days later, the Chargers started off the GPAC schedule by beating ninth-ranked Concordia by six points.

The third ranked win came on Nov. 23, as BCU earned a 62-56 home win over then 16th-ranked Dordt.

The Chargers go into Wednesday’s game against the 10th-ranked Mustangs with a 6-3 record. In two years under coach Brita Hand, they have won 23 out of 36 games.

Hand said it’s a testament to the work the student-athletes have put in since Hand took over on April 15, 2020.

“Our kids, they work hard and they compete night in and night out,” Hand said. “We worked as a program. Our coaching staff is willing to put the time in and put the team in the best position to be successful. It’s great to see it all pay off. Like I tell them all the time, there’s a lot of basketball left.”

Briar Cliff has two players who are averaging in double figures. The Chargers are led by senior Madelyn Deitchler, who entered Wednesday night’s contest with an 18.3 points-per-game average.

Deitchler, a senior from Treynor, Iowa, has scored double figures in every game with her season-high being 29 points in that 99-69 win over Olivet Nazarene.

Last week, the Chargers 5-foot-11 center scored 16 in a loss to Northwestern while scoring 20 Saturday against College of Saint Mary.

The Mustangs, meanwhile, go into the road game against the Chargers with a 7-2 record. The Mustangs have won seven straight games after losing the first two to Saint Xavier and Olivet Nazarene.

The Mustangs won a nailbiter against Concordia on Wednesday, then thumped Mount Marty on Saturday.

During the seven-game winning streak, the Mustangs have scored 80 points in all but one game. They’ve scored 80-plus in all but two, as they posted 97 against ONU.

The two teams split the series last season.

The series started with a Payton Slaughter buzzer-beater that gave the Chargers a last-second win.

The game at Allee Gymnasium ended up being a double-digit Morningside win.

A full week of games

Just like the Briar Cliff women, the Chargers men’s basketball team built a scrappy non-conference schedule.

The Chargers have played five games against NAIA-ranked teams and they played an exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State.

One of the more impressive performances BCU put on came a couple Saturdays ago in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where the Chargers lost a three-point game to No. 3-ranked William Penn.

Penn Gymnasium is not an easy place to play, especially when the building is full.

“They’ve had a ton of success over the last five, six years, and they’re incredibly talented,” Svagera said. “In the second half, we got down 12 points and there was a chance of us getting blown out, but our guys bonded together and pushed back. We were really proud of our guys battling that day.

“If that loss helps us win a GPAC game or two down the road, I’m going to happily make that trade.”

Turns out, Svagera was right.

BCU is coming off a win against Northwestern last Wednesdsay night, where it held Alex Van Kalsbeek to an 11-point night to a 61-59 win.

Svagera said that using experiences like they had at William Penn helped the Chargers beat the Red Raiders.

“Having been in a really tight situation helped us up at Northwestern,” Svagera said.

The Chargers had a bye on Saturday.

The Chargers would have liked to play on Saturday to keep momentum rolling, but coach Mark Svagera hopes the game against the Mustangs will serve that purpose.

The Chargers have their first true GPAC week with the Mustangs coming to campus on Wednesday, then Midland takes its turn on Saturday.

“Morningside is a Top 20 team, rivalry, then Midland is playing really well,” Svagera said. “In the GPAC, you gotta take it one game at a time. This week is against really good opponents.”

The Mustangs have won six straight games, including five in the conference.

Last week, they needed a Trey Brown basket in the final 5 seconds to beat Concordia, then they topped Mount Marty by seven points on Saturday.

