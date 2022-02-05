COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Northwestern women power past Doane

CRETE, Neb. – The Northwestern College women's basketball team used transition offense and an efficient day from beyond the arc to down the Tigers of Doane University 94-60.

The Raiders jumped out to a hot start scoring 26 in the opening quarter. Northwestern made four three pointers including two from senior Devyn Kemble.

Molly Schany paced the Raiders offensively with eight quarter points. The Raiders limited the Tigers to one offensive rebound allowing Northwestern to get out in transition and take a 26-15 lead.

During the final quarter of play Northwestern extended the lead to as many as 41 and every Raider was able to see some action.

The Raiders shot 56 percent, going 13 for 24 from beyond the arc. Northwestern tallied 26 assists on 33 made field goals in the contest. Jada Cunningham, Kemble and Jones all tied for the team lead in points with 18.

Dordt 76, Concordia 69: The Defenders outscored the Bulldogs 25-14 throughout the fourth quarter to turn the momentum their way.

Ashtyn Veerbeek hit the shot that put the Defenders up for good with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left in the game.

Verrbeek hit two additional free throws that put the Defenders up three points, then a layup on their next possession to go up five.

The Western Christian High School grad scored 13 points and had nine rebounds, but she didn't lead Dordt in points.

That honor belonged to Bailey Beckman, who scored 26 points. She hit seven shots while going 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Karly Gustafson scored 20 points and also had 10 rebounds.

Coe 62, Buena Vista 53: Coe had a strong open to the second half, using an 11-6 run to push its lead to nine points at 41-32.

Ellie Wisner spearheaded Coe's charge during the run, scoring seven points along the way with seven points. Buena Vista kept itself in the game during the final four minutes of the quarter, scoring six of the eight points in the quarter to make it 43-38 with 10 minutes to play.

The squads traded blows to open the final quarter, but Coe edged BVU 11-10 in the first four minutes to maintain its advantage. Coe, which led 56-48 with 4:54 to play, managed the final few minutes of the quarter to secure the victory over the Beavers.

Lindsey Anhalt and West Monona grad Mallory McCall each scored 13 points to lead the Beavers.

The Beavers were 2-for-22 from 3-point range.

Men's basketball

Northwestern 84, Doane 83 (OT): Doane's Alec Oberhauser hit a 3-pointer at the second-half buzzer to send the game into overtime, tied at 74-74. That erased a 73-68 lead Northwestern had with 35 seconds left.

Doane led 83-76 with 93 seconds left in the five-minute frame, but that stormed right back.

Conner Geddes started the 8-0 run with a 3-pointer with 1:21 left. Then, Trent Hilbrands made a layup with 54 seconds after the Red Raiders' defense got a stop.

The Le Mars High grad closed out the 8-0 run — and the win — with a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.

Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with 33 points. He hit six 3s.

Alex Van Kalsbeek had 24 points and nine rebounds.

Concordia 93, Dordt 63: The Bulldogs outscored the Defenders 53-25 in the second half.

Concordia hit 61 percent of its shots in the final 20 minutes, while the Defenders were limited to 37 percent.

Cade Bleeker led Dordt with 15 points, while Bryce Coppock scored 14 and Jackson Louscher 12.

Coe 65, Buena Vista 62: Coe's Cael Schmitt hit two late free throws to help the Kohawks get the road win.

Jake Thompson led the Beavers with 19 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0