College basketball roundup: Dordt sweeps Morningside

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University women's basketball team scored 46 points throughout the second half to win its 12th straight game on Wednesday in an 85-73 game over Morningside at DeWitt Gymnasium.

The Defenders hit 15 3-pointers on the night, shooting 63 percent beyond the arc. Macey Nielson led the Defenders with four made 3s, and she did so coming off the bench.

The starters made 11 combined 3s, including three from Hayden Heimensen and Bailey Beckman.

The Defenders opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Karly Gustafson, then Bailey Beckman hit one with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left that put Dordt up 11.

Ashtyn Veerbeek hit two 3s, and the Western Christian High School grad led the Defenders with 18 points.

Beckman scored 14 while Nielson had 12.

Chloe Lofstrom led the Mustangs with 23 points, as she was 9-for-13 from the floor.

Sierra Mitchell also scored 19 points. She made three 3-pointers, giving her the tie for the all-time college basketball lead.

Briar Cliff 63, Mount Marty 40: The Chargers led 35-20 at the half.

Eight different Chargers scored in the win, giving them another home victory.

Madelyn Deitchler led BCU scorers wtih 15 points. She was 6 of 8 from the floor. She also had six rebounds.

Josie Condon made three 3s, and she scored 10 points.

The Chargers' defense had a strong finish, holding the Lancers to a 2-for-11 clip over the final 10 minutes.

Northwestern 83, College of Saint Mary 75: The Flames trailed by just three points late, but the Red Raiders sealed the win with free throws.

The Raiders shot over 50 percent for the game and tallied 18 assists on 27 made field goals.

All five Raiders in the starting line up scored in double figures, led by Jada Cunningham and Molly Schany, both scoring 17.

Taylor VanderVelde finished with 15 points. Maddie Jones led the team with six assists on the night and four steals, also finishing with 12 points. Devyn Kemble rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11, knocking in two from beyond the arc.

Dubuque 74, Buena Vista 46: The Spartans led by 12 points at the half at home, then they turned around and scored 43 during the second half.

BVU was held to just 29.8 percent shooting overall and couldn't overcome 27 turnovers as the Spartans took advantage with 32 of their points coming off of BVU miscues.

Mallory McCall led the Beavers with 11 points and seven rebounds with Kelsey Dresback right behind with 10 points.

Men's basketball

Dordt 75, Morningside 74: Bryce Coppock made the game-tying and go-ahead free throws with 2 seconds left to give the Defenders the home win on Wednesday.

The Mustangs led by as many as eight points wiht 6:22 left after Will Pottebaum made a 3-pointer.

Morningside also led by eight at the half, but the Defenders opened the second half on an 8-2 run.

Three Dordt starters — Luke Rankin, Cade Bleeker and Coppock — scored in double figures. Bleeker led with 18 points while Coppock had 16 and Rankin 12.

Ely Doble led Morningside with 18 points, while Pottebaum and Aidan Vanderloo each had 14.

Briar Cliff 74, Mount Marty 63: The Chargers held the Lancers to just 15 percent from 3-point range, and 35 percent overall during the second half to get the win at Newman Flanagan Center.

The Chargers had three men who scored in double figures, led by Quinn Vesey and Kyle Boerhave with 16 points.

Jaden Kleinhesselink scored 14 points.

The Chargers also had 38 points in the paint.

Buena Vista 65, Dubuque 60: The Beavers outscored the Spartans 44-32 throughout the second half to get a road win on the leaders in the American Rivers.

The Beavers shot 47 percent from the field in the contest, including 58 percent over the final 20 minutes. The team heated up from downtown in the second half by connecting on 4-for-9 overall to finish 6 of 17 overall and was also lights out from the free-throw line, making 13-of-15 for the game.

Senior Jake Thompson scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed a game-best eight rebounds.

