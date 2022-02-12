College basketball roundup: Morningside sweeps Hastings

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell made her 500th 3-pointer Saturday, as the Morningside University senior led her team with 16 points in a 69-38 win at Allee Gymnasium.

Mitchell made four 3s and six shots overall.

Sophia Peppers scored 10 points, while Taylor Rodenburgh also scored 10 points off the bench.

Twelve different Mustangs scored in the win.

The Mustangs were 27-for-60 from the floor, including nine made 3s.

Dordt 85, Doane 56: The Defenders broke out of a one-point halftime deficit to pick up their 15th win in a row. The win moved their record to 22-6, 15-5 in conference play.

Dordt regained the lead in the first minute of the third, going on a 6-0 run started by an Ashtyn Veerbeek jump shot.

Veerbeek led all scorers with 24 points. She also picked up 10 rebounds

Bailey Beckman scored 23 points, including five three-pointers

Northwestern 63, Mount Marty 52: The Red Raiders led 34-26 at the half, but they held the Lancers to six points during the second quarter.

During that second quarter, Northwestern's defense held MMU to a 2-for-14 clip. Both made shots were 3-pointers.

The Red Raiders were a perfect 20-for-20 from the free-throw line. Maddie Jones was the most frequent visitor to the line, making all 10 of her attempts.

Taylor VanderVelde was 4 of 4 from the line.

Northwestern also scored 30 points in the paint.

Jones led Northwestern with 18 points. Three different Red Raiders — VanderVelde, Jada Cunningham and Molly Schany — all scored 10.

South Dakota 81, Denver 53: South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven tallied her 26th career double-double with 15 points and 12 boards. She made 7-of-12 from the field, while also tallying three steals and blocking a shot.

Freshman guard Grace Larkins tied her career high with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. She added two assists and a steal.

Senior guards Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable rounded out the group in double-figure scoring. Lamb tallied 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with three steals. Korngable finished with 10 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting. She enters next week’s road trip 20 points shy of 1,000 in her career. She also dished out five assists.

Men's basketball

Morningside 81, Hastings 64: After losing in overtime Friday against Jamestown, the Mustangs scored 42 points in the first half of Saturday's win.

The Mustangs were 18-for-31 during the first half, and that included three 3s.

Trey Powers scored 11 points during the first half.

Zach Imig led the Mustangs with 12 points. Jack Dotzler scored 10 off the bench.

Dordt 79, Doane 69: Bryce Coppock hit the go-ahead shot with 13:13 left in the game. Dordt trailed by four points early in the second half.

That shot actually sparked a 9-0 run. Luke Rankin made two shots and Cade Bleeker hit a 3-pointer during that run.

Coppock led the Defenders with 26 points, as he made seven shots and 10 free throws.

Bleeker had 22 points, and he made six 3s.

Northwestern 98, Mount Marty 70: The Red Raiders scored 59 points over the second half. They made 22 of 29 shots in the final 20 minutes. Eight of those made shots came beyond the arc.

Matt Onken led the Red Raiders with 41 points. He was 15-for-21 from the floor that included seven 3s.

Alex Van Kalsbeek scored 22, making 10 of 16 attempts. Trent Hilbrands also scored 12.

South Dakota 84, Denver 76: Mason Archambault scored a game-high 25 points.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 15 points for South Dakota, but it was more production from the bench that spurned USD to victory. Erik Oliver made 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and scored 11 points. Damani Hayes hit 4-of-5 shots and converted a pair of and-1s near the middle of the second half when USD broke free. Hayes totaled 10 points.

