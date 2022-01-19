COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside women's basketball team beats Concordia in OT

SEWARD, Neb. — The Morningside University women's basketball team outscored Concordia 14-8 during the overtime session on Wednesday to beat the Bulldogs 68-62.
The win on Wednesday completed a two-game season sweep for the Mustangs over Concordia.
The game was tied 54-54 at the end of regulation, as Concordia's Kayla Luebbe hit a layup with eight seconds left.
Morningside then opened the five-minute overtime period by going on a 10-0 run.
The Mustangs started the run with back-to-back 3-pointers. Sierra Mitchell hit the first 3 with 4 minutes, 9 seconds remaining, then after a Luebbe turnover, Sophia Peppers hit a 3-pointer with 3:39 to go.
Chloe Lofstrom closed out the run with a layup and two free throws on consecutive possessions. Lofstrom grabbed an offensive rebound off a Peppers missed 3 to send herself to the free-throw line.
Four of the Mustangs' five starters scored in double figures. Mitchell led the group with 17 points, while Peppers posted 14.
South Sioux's McKenna Sims scored 12, while Lofstrom had 10 points. Sims also had 12 rebounds.
The Mustangs were 13-for-38 from 3-point range.
Dordt 68, College of Saint Mary 63 (OT): Karly Gustafson led Dordt with 19 points and 12 rebounds, registering her fourth double-double of the season, and put her team in front for good on a lay-up with with 1:51 left in the overtime period. The 19 points from Gustafson matched her season high and was her fourth straight game in double figures.
Bailey Beckman netted 17 points and Ashtyn Veerbeek marked up the stat sheet with 13 points, seven boards, three assists and five blocked shots.
Leading by eight (44-36) heading into the final quarter, Dordt was outscored 17-9 over the final 10 minutes as the host Flames forced overtime, 53-53.
Men's basketball
Concordia 83, Morningside 68: East High School grad Aidan Vanderloo led the Mustangs with 20 points with nine made shots, but it wasn't enough to claim the road win.
Vanderloo was the lone Mustangs starter who scored in double figures.
Trey Powers had 11 points.
Briar Cliff 81, Northwestern 69: The Chargers couldn't miss in the first half.
The Chargers nearly shot 60 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes, and they went on an 18-0 run.
Overall, the Chargers were 30-for-58 and 13 of those makes came from the 3-point area.
Quinn Vesey led the Chargers with 22 poins. He made six 3s.
Briar Cliff's Conner Groves leaps for a shot as Northwestern's Grant DeMeulenaere knocks the ball out of his hands during Briar Cliff University vs Northwestern College basketball action, Wednesday, at the Newman Flanagan Center Jan. 19, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa.
