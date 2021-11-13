COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: All five Morningside starters score in double figures in win

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University seniors Zach Imig and Trey Brown turned in double-doubles on Saturday to lift the Mustangs to a 74-57 win at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center in Sioux City.

Imig recorded a 16-point, 10-rebound night while Brown had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Imig made eight shots, all inside the 3-point arc.

Those two seniors, however, didn’t lead the Mustangs in scoring.

That distinction belonged to Le Mars High School grad Will Pottebaum. Pottebaum hit two 3-pointers en route to an 18-point night.

The fifth Mustangs starter, East grad Aidan Vanderloo, scored 13 points.

The Mustangs were a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Dordt 100, Viterbo 51: Cade Bleeker scored a season-high 25 points in leading Dordt University to a 100-51 win against Viterbo (Wis.) in the final game of the Pizza Ranch Classic played Saturday in Orange City.

The Defenders won their sixth consecutive game and improved to 6-1 heading into their conference opener on Wednesday night.

Bleeker missed just three shots from the field en route to his new season-high while also pulling down seven rebounds. Jacob Vis scored 16 points and grabbed eight boards while Jackson Louscher contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

Dordt started the game on an 18-4 run and did not trail against the V-Hawks. They led 47-28 at the half continued to pour it on in the second half, outscoring Viterbo 53-23 over the final 20 minutes. Nine Defenders saw at least 10 minutes of court time all 17 played at least three minutes.

Buena Vista 84, Fontbonne 72: Beavers senior Michael Demers scored 24 points and Garrett Sittner added 19 to help lead the Buena Vista men's basketball team to an 84-72 road win at Fontbonne University on Saturday to close out the SLIAC/A-R-C Challenge.

Demers and Sittner each drained three long range buckets to aid their scoring efforts while Demers also went 5-of-6 at the free-throw line and added five rebounds and three assists. He moved within 50 points of 1,000 in his career.

Sittner chimed in with four assists while fellow senior Jake Thompson scored 10 points and dished out a career-high eight assists.

Following a rough shooting night to begin the season on Friday night during its loss to Westminster, the Beavers found more of their touch against the Griffins, shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 8-of-20 from long distance. BVU also attempted 15 more free-throws than Fontbonne and went 14-of-22.

