COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff women's basketball makes 15 3-pointers in win

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University women's basketball team jumped out to a 14-5 lead early, and it used that momentum to beat Doane 78-50 at Newman Flanagan Center.

The Chargers led 35-23 at the half.

The Chargers made 49 percent of their shots, and also went 15-for-29 from 3-point range.

Emma Sterkel, Elaina Martinez, Kennedy Benne and Payton Slaughter each made three 3-pointers.

Benne led BCU with 15 points while Slaughter scored 13 points.

Josie Condon also scored 13 points, and she made two 2s.

Nine different Chargers scored in the win.

No. 10 Morningside 95, Midland 56: Mustangs senior Sophia Peppers became the 18th player in school history to reach 1,300 points.

After she scored 17 points on Saturday, Peppers has 1,305 career points, moving to 17th all-time in program history.

Peppers wasn't the only Mustang to have a good scoring game on Saturday.

The Mustangs set a new single-game field goal percentage record, shooting 65 percent from the floor. Morningside was 38-for-58 overall, and it made 13 of 23 3s.

Peppers and Alexis Spier each made three 3s, while Sierra Mitchell, Aspen Jansa and McKenna Sims each hit two 3s.

Chloe Lofstrom led the Mustangs with 19 points. Mitchell scored 16 while Jansa had 15.

Northwestern 71, Hastings 64: The combination of Molly Schany and Jada Cunningham helped the Raiders jump out to a quick 10-0 lead.

After an early timeout, the Bronco's Taylor Beacom would break the ice for Hastings with a made jumper. A made layup by Emilee Danner would give the Raiders a 12-6 lead but the Broncos answered with a six-point run to tie it up.

The Raiders responded and take a 22-14 lead at the end of the first.

Schany led all scorers with 21, and she also notched her fourth double-double of the season with 14 rebounds. Kemble knocked down four triples and finished with 15 points for the afternoon. Cunningham finished with 12 points and three steals.

Dordt 84, Jamestown 70: In the final minutes, Dordt was able to get to the line often, as their final thirteen points came from 10 made free throws and a three by Faith Van Holland. With the win, Dordt moved into sixth place in the conference standings with a 5-5 league record.

Dordt shot 47 percent of its shots. The Defenders made 21 of their 24 free throw attempts.

Ashtyn Veerbeek had a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds, Karly Gustafson scored 17 points. Hayden Heimensen had 12 points, including three made three-pointers.

Iowa State 78, TCU 47: The Cyclones (14-1) built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and clamped down defensively for 40 minutes, limiting the Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-1) to 27.4 percent shooting.

Ashley Joens, as usual, led ISU with 21 points and 11 rebounds to record her fourth straight double-double, and eighth in the past 11 games.

She also drilled all eight of her free throw attempts, helping the Cyclones finish 21-for-24 from the line.

Men's basketball

Morningside 73, Midland 72: East High product Aidan Vanderloo made the go-ahead free throw with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left to get the road win.

Zach Imig added a much-needed insurance field goal with 91 seconds left that made the score 73-70.

Trey Brown had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. Tyler Vavrina scored 12 points off the bench, as he made four 3s.

Vanderloo wound up with nine points while Imig scored six.

Briar Cliff 66, Doane 58: The Chargers went on an 8-0 run that lasted about four minutes during the second half to stay atop the GPAC standings.

Four different players contributed during that run, and Kyle Boerhave closed it out with two free throws with 8:52 left.

Matthew Stilwill also scored in that 8-0 run, and he led the Chargers with 13 points. Conner Groves chipped in with 10 points.

The Chargers were 21-for-26 from the free-throw line.

Northwestern 81, Hastings 68: MOC-Floyd Valley grad Alex Van Kalsbeek turned in a 31-point, 11-rebound double-double. He was 12-for-17 from the floor and he made seven of nine free throws.

Matt Onken made both of his 3-point attempts for a 14-point game while Conner Geddes scored 11 and Grant DeMeulenaere 10.

The Red Raiders led by as man as 19 points during the second half. They also scored 32 points in the paint.

Jamestown 82, Dordt 72: Bryce Coppock's 27 points weren't enough in the loss for the Defenders. Coppock, a West Sioux grad, was 10-for-20 from the floor.

Jacob Vis had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Rutgers 93, Nebraska 65: Nebraska (6-10, 0-5 Big Ten) joined UMass and Maine — a couple of mid-major programs with a combined 10-16 record — as the only teams to allow the Scarlet Knights to crack the 80-point mark this season while losing for the seventh time in its last eight games and remaining winless this season against power conference competition.

Rutgers reached that threshold with more than six minutes still to play as the Huskers' defense and effort reverted to the form they showed in 30-plus point losses to Michigan and Auburn one month ago. It marked the first time since December 2020 that Rutgers hit the 90-point mark.

With 5:52 left in the first half, NU trailed just 27-24. Just 70 seconds later, the Huskers were down 36-24. NU trailed by 13 at halftime. And Rutgers opened the second half by making 10 of its first 14 shots and leading by 20 with more than 15 minutes still to play.

