College roundup: Dordt explodes in first half in win over Mount Marty

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University women's basketball team jumped out to a 27-9 lead in the first quarter, and that allowed it to sail to a 72-56 win over Mount Marty on Wednesday inside DeWitt Gymnasium.

The Defenders started off the game with an 12-2 run in the first 4 minutes, 59 seconds of the ball game.

Bailey Beckman and Hayden Heimensen made the first two shots of the game, then Karly Gustafson made it a 7-2 game with a jump shot.

There, Mya Chimelewski made two consecutive baskets to make it an 11-2 game.

Janie Schoonhoven made a layup to add to Dordt's score.

The Defenders also came out to a big run during the second half. They went on a 10-0 in the first 4:26 of the third quarter.

Ashtyn Veerbeek started it off with a 3-pointer, then Heimensen made a conventional 3-point play that put the Defenders up by 31.

Veerbeek followed that up with two straight layups before Carlie Wetzel made a layup for the Lancers.

In all, Dordt shot 51 percent from the floor. It had four scorers in double figures, led by Heimensen's 14 points.

Veerbeek had 11, while Gustafson and Schoonhoven each scored 10.

Dakota Wesleyan 61, No. 16 Northwestern 51: The Tigers held the Red Raiders to 42 percent shooting on the night, and just nine 3-point attempts.

Jada Cunningham was the only Red Raiders scorer to get to double figures. She had 11 points.

Jada Campbell led the Tigers with 14 points.

No. 5 Simpson 89, Buena Vista 55: The Storm, ranked fifth in this week's D3hoops.com poll, led 51-25 at the half.

Cassie Nash led the Storm with 27 points, while Jenna Taylor scored 19 points.

West Monona grad Mallory McCall led the Beavers with 18 points, while Sioux Central's Taylor Krager scored 11. Ten different Beavers scored in the game.

The Storm held the Beavers to a 31-percent shooting night, and made just 3 of 22 3-point attempts. Krager had two of those made 3s.

