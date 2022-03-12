College roundup: Dordt wins nailbiter to qualify for Sioux City portion of NAIA tournament

PARK CITY, Kan. — The Dordt University women's basketball team won a nailbiting Round of 32 game on Saturday, 66-65, against Sterling.

With the win, the Defenders (26-8) qualified for a spot in the Round of 16 in Sioux City starting Thursday.

Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek hit the go-ahead field goal with 1 minute, 39 seconds left, and the defense did its job by holding Sterling scoreless in the final 90 seconds or so.

Sterling took three shots late that would have given it the lead, but all three shots were missed.

Sterling led 51-49 at the half.

Karly Gustafson led the Defenders with 16 points. Veerbeek had 13 while Bailey Beckman scored 11.

The Defenders were 24-for-60 from the floor, while holding Sterling to a 38-percent game.

Texas 82, Iowa State 73 (OT): The Longhorns scored 19 points in the five-minute overtime period to send the Cyclones home early in the Big 12 semifinals.

Rori Harmon scored 30 points for the Longhorns, on 8-for-17 shooting. She hit five 3s and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Cyclones guard Ashley Joens led ISU with 33 points, as she made 13 shots. She also had 13 rebounds.

East grad Nyamer Diew scored five points in 30 minutes of action. She also had two rebounds and an assist.

USD men's golf

The South Dakota men’s golf team completed its final round of competition at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Boulder City, Nevada. The Coyotes compiled a team score of 898 after the three rounds and finished in ninth place overall. USD was led by Hunter Rebrovich who racked up another top-15 finish.

Rebrovich recorded rounds of 75-73-72 in the two days. In the final round, he sank four birdies, bringing his three-round total to 10 throughout the tournament. Rebrovich was tied for the best scoring average on par fours with a 4.07 average. The 13th place finish is the second top-15 finish for the junior from Alexandria, Minnesota, on the season.

Ian Johnston recorded the lowest round for the Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. Johnston carded three birdies on the day en route to a 1-under par 71 in round three. His 11 birdies at the Jackrabbit Invitational tied him for fifth most among all players. Johnston tied a career-best 54-hole score with a 222 (79-72-71) for an 18th place finish – his first top-20 placement of the season.

