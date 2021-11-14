COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Drake men's basketball handles South Dakota

DES MOINES — Drake's depth and high-octane offense proved difficult to handle as the Bulldogs handed the Coyotes a 99-50 loss inside the Knapp Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (2-0) were picked as the Missouri Valley preseason favorite and are receiving votes in the AP Top 25. Drake reached the NCAA Tournament's second round in 2021. The Coyotes drop to 1-1 on the season.

Xavier Fuller and Kruz Perrott-Hunt were the lone Coyotes to reach double-digits on Sunday. Fuller finished with 11 points and Perrott-Hunt had 10.

Drake put four players in double-figures and 10 of 11 players scored five or more points.

USD led 14-10 eight minutes into the game, but foul trouble sent the Bulldogs to the free-throw line 21 times in the first half and limited Perrott-Hunt and Tasos Kamateros to 10 minutes or less. Drake held a 40-24 edge at the halftime break and continued to pull away in the second half.

South Dakota returns home next Friday for a home contest against Southern inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 7 p.m. It marks the first of three games in a five-game stretch.

Women's basketball

Iowa 82, UNI 61: Caitlin Clark led three Hawkeyes in double figures with her first double-double of the season. The sophomore scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in addition to leading Iowa with seven assists.

Her work was complemented by a 17-point game from McKenna Warnock and 16 points from Monika Czinano.

Warnock scored nine of her points in the first quarter as Iowa built an 18-point lead before Kam Finley pulled the Panthers within 24-9 after one quarter, knocking down a 3-point basket with 1 minute, 38 seconds remaining in the first.

Iowa maintained a 41-24 lead at halftime before UNI used a basket from Maya McDermott from behind the arc to cut the Hawkeye margin to 57-44 heading into the final quarter.

Finley and McDermott led Northern Iowa (1-1) with 17 and 14 points respectively.

Nebraska 88, Alabama A&M 33: Nebraska used a 25-0 run in the first quarter and an 18-0 run in the third quarter while playing outstanding defense Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers, who improved to 3-0 with their third consecutive win of more than 50 points, got a career-high 23 points from Isabelle Bourne on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Late Saturday

Men's basketball

Briar Cliff 65, Concordia 48: Chargers senior Jaden Kleinhesselink scored 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Kyle Boerhave added 13 points and three rebounds.

Quinn Vesey did a little bit of everything with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Quinten Vasa nearly recorded a double double with nine points and nine boards.

BCU shot 45.6 percent from the field, 42 percent from beyond the arc, but converted only half of its free throw attempts.

Northwestern 74, Bellevue 71: Northwestern's Alex Van Kalsbeek sealed the game with two clutch free throws with two seconds left.

A Bellevue 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark, allowing Northwestern to walk off the court with the 74-71 win.

Four of the five Raider starters saw 30-plus minutes of action tonight as the Bruins gave the Raiders all they could muster, but Northwestern was able to stand firm defensively when it mattered most.

Trent Hilbrands recorded 23 points and three steals to help Northwestern avoid defeat, as Van Kalsbeek dropped 27 points and collected seven rebounds.

College wrestling

N'western's Francksen-Small places sixth

Northwestern freshman Jakob Francksen-Small picked up a sixth-place finish Saturday at the Grand View Open, the highest-placing Raider in the highly-competitive field.

Francksen-Small picked up his sixth-place finish after fighting all the way to the semifinal of the championship bracket at 174lbs. in the freshman/sophomore bracket.

Three Red Raiders — Case Cauthron, Daniel Hinds and Jacob Pierick (Fr., Maxwell, Iowa/Collins-Maxwell — picked up their first win on Saturday as Raiders, in their respective weight classes.

