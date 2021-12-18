COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women win in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Morningside University women's basketball team defeated Puerto-Rico Bayamon on Saturday, 65-54.

The Mustangs outscored UPR-Bayamon 23-14 during the third quarter.

Sierra Mitchell led the Mustangs with 23 points, and the senior made 5 of 10 3-pointers in the win.

Taylor Rodenburgh scored 19 points while Chloe Lofstrom had 13.

Sophia Peppers had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Upper Iowa men 88, Wayne State 76: The Wildcats got off to a quick start, making 9 of their first 10 shots to open the game, and WSC held a 19-11 lead just over six minutes into the contest.

WSC took their biggest lead of the game at 22-12 on a Jordan Janssen three-point play at the 12:58 mark.

The ‘Cats still held a 27-20 advantage at the 10:18 mark of the half when Upper Iowa scored eight quick points to take their first lead of the game at 28-27.

The two teams traded several lead changes over the next several minutes and WSC pushed the lead back to four at 39-35 on a Janssen layup with 3:51 to go before halftime.

WSC then missed their final six shots of the half and the game was tied 39-39 at intermission.

The host Peacocks scorched the nets in the second half with hot shooting and never gave the Wildcats a chance to stay close.

Justin Eagins led Wayne State in scoring with 23 points. It was the fourth time in the last five games that Eagins surpassed 20 points in a game. Freshman guard Alec Millender added a season-high 19 points with Janssen scoring 17.

Wayne State finished the game making 29 of 63 shots for 46 percent, going 6 of 13 from the 3-point line and 12-18 at the free throw stripe.

UNI men 75, Marshall 60: AJ Green scored 29 points and Northern Iowa topped Marshall 75-60 on Saturday.

Nate Heise and Cole Henry each scored 12 points for Northern Iowa (4-5).

Marshall scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 22 points for the Thundering Herd (7-5) and Taevion Kinsey scored 10.

Late Friday

Peru State 83, Morningside 63: Morningside couldn't overcome a 19-7 deficit in the early going during play at the Cruzin' Classic at St. Thomas University's Hernandez Family Center.

Senior center Trey Brown guided head coach Trent Miller's squad, narrowly missing a double-double with nine points and seven rebounds to go with two blocked shots. Sophomore guard Aidan Vanderloo picked up eight points and dished out two assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0