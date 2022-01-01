COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's basketball needs late rally to beat Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Morningside University women’s basketball team locked down the Jamestown offense for nearly five minutes, and that helped the Mustangs get a 78-73 on Saturday over the Jimmies.

The Mustangs were down 68-61 late, but senior Sophia Peppers stepped up when she needed to.

Peppers had two key blocked shots and a 6-for-6 effort from the free-throw line over the last 10 minutes, part of a 17-point, four-rebound, three-assist, two-blocked shot outing.

Sierra Mitchell and Chloe Lofstrom also scored in double figures for Morningside. Mitchell led the Mustangs with 20 points, with three three-pointers included. Lofstrom had a memorable afternoon, tallying a personal single-game career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds for her fifth career double-double.

Morningside trailed 37-33 at the half.

Hastings 69, Briar Cliff 61: Konnor Sudmann became the 36th player in Chargers program history to reach 1,000 points in her career, but the Chargers weren’t able to fully celebrate with the loss.

Sudmann had 16 points.

Josie Condon had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Condon made five 3-pointers.

The Broncos crashed the glass, as they outrebounded the Chargers 41-33. Hastings had 16 offensive rebounds. The Broncos had 12 second-chance points.

Dordt 72, Mount Marty 48: The Defenders led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter, and they never looked back.

They also held the Lancers to seven fourth-quarter points.

Western Christian High School grad Ashtyn Veerbeek was one rebound shy of a double-double, as she had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Karly Gustafson had 12 points and five assists.

Dordt forced Mount Marty to 19 turnovers, which the Defenders produced 19 points.

Men’s basketball

Jamestown 82, Morningside 70: The Jimmies opened up the second half on an 11-0 run to get back in the game, and that helped the Jimmies get the win Saturday at home.

The Jimmies made three 3s in the first 2 minutes, 44 seconds of the second half, and they all came from different players.

Jamestown shot 51 percent during the second half, while the Mustangs made 39 percent of their shots in the final 20 minutes.

The Mustangs had four players who scored in double figures, led by Ely Doble with 16 points. Jack Dotzler had 11 points while Zach Imig and Aidan Vanderloo each scored 10.

Briar Cliff 74, Hastings 64: The Chargers outscored the Broncos 24-16 in the final 10 minutes, 43 seconds to secure the road win.

The Chargers led by as many as 12 in that stretch, thanks to five straight points scored from Jaden Kleinhesselink.

The Chargers led 71-59 with 4:53 left when that happened.

BCU had four men who scored in double figures. Kleinhesselink and Quinn Vesey both scored 16 points. Kleinhesselink had four 3s.

Nick Hoyt also made four shots behind the arc, and he scored 15. Matthew Stilwell had 12 points.

Dordt 83, Mount Marty 73: The Defenders led by nine at the half, and then outscored the Lancers 42-41 in the second half.

Josh Baugher hit a layup with 9 minutes, 1 second left in the first half where the Defenders took the lead.

Dordt also went on a 10-2 run toward the end of the half. Cade Bleeker scored five points over that late stretch.

Jacob Vis led the Defenders with 24 points, as he had eight made shots and eight made free throws.

Bleeker scored 15, while Bryce Coppock scored 14 and Luke Rankin 13.

Northwestern 69, Dakota Wesleyan 58: The Red Raiders led by nine at the half, and Alex Van Kalsbeek started off the second half with a dunk and a jumper.

The Tigers did bring their deficit to two points with 8:13 left, but they scored just 11 points over the last eight-plus minutes.

Van Kalsbeek led with 23 points and just one rebound. Matt Onken recorded a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double.

