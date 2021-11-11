COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's basketball wins first game of season

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University women's basketball team sought a rebound from a tough start to the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.

The Mustangs' home court inside venerable Allee Gymnasium of the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center proved just what the doctor ordered. The Mustangs overcame a game effort from visiting MidAmerica Nazarene, rolling to an 84-64 non-conference triumph.

Morningside tallied 23 of the 30 third-quarter points as part of a 48-24 final 20 minutes roll. A span of two-of-13 shooting from the visitors in the third period helped spark the rally.

The final box score showed the Mustangs using a balanced attack. Senior guard Sierra Mitchell and senior forward Sophia Peppers posted 17 points.

West Sioux High grad Taylor Rodenburgh tallied 11, and junior guard South Sioux grad McKenna Sims wound up with 10.

Mitchell's night didn't end with her point total, either. She also dished off six assists and picked up two steals. Rodenburgh and Sims were also essential in similar categories, with Sims distributing a team-best seven assists and Rodenburgh picking off three steals to lead Morningside.

Drake 82, Creighton 79: Tatum Rembao missed a game-tying 3-pointer with one second left Wednesday as Creighton lost 82-79 to Drake in its season opener.

Bluejay sophomore Morgan Maly hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to tie the game 79-79, but Drake freshman Katie Dinnebier answered with a 3 of her own with three seconds left to put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

Creighton trailed by 14 entering the second half, but the Jays chipped away at the deficit throughout the third quarter. They were down 64-60 to start the fourth but tied the game 74-74 on a free thrown from Emma Ronsiek with 3:28 left in the game.

Maly led Creighton with 15 points off the bench. Ronsiek and Mallory Brake each added 12 points.

Men's basketball

Mount Mercy 89, Briar Cliff 84: Kyle Boerhave scored 23 points on Wednesday and went 8-for-12 from the floor to lead BCU.

Matthew Stilwill scored 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting to go with three rebounds and two steals. Nick Hoyt and Jaden Kleinhesselink added 10 and nine points.

While Briar Cliff shot 50 percent from the field, it struggled from beyond the arc, converting just 17.4 percent of their attempts. They outrebounded the Mustangs 30-29, tallied more bench points 39-25 and had more second chance points 6-2.

Mount Mercy shot at a 59.6 percent clip from the floor and also struggled from deep at 23.1 percent. The Mustangs made 24-of-31 free throw attempts and scored 48 points in the paint.

RoyShawn Webb led all players with 31 points, going 11-for-13 from the field and 9-for-12 from the free throw line. Bailey Basala recorded a double double with 16 points and 12 boards.

