COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern (Ill.) pulls away from South Dakota

ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team on Thursday came within two points of the Northwestern Wildcats during the Paradise Jam tournament, but the Big Ten team out of suburban Chicago went on a 13-5 run early in the fourth quarter to pull away.

The Wildcats defeated the Coyotes 73-57 in the opening round Thursday.

Six of those points came consecutively, giving the Wildcats a 10-point lead with about six minutes left. That gave Northwestern enough cushion.

Chloe Lamb hit five 3-pointers en route for a 25-point game. Hannah Sjerven also scored 13 points.

Caileigh Walsh led Northwestern with 20 points.

Late Wednesday

Iowa State 82, No. 25 Xavier 70: Izaiah Brockington scored 23 of his 30 points during the second half in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Tyrese Hunter added 19 points for Iowa State (5-0), Gabe Kalscheur scored 12 points and George Conditt had 10.

Former Hawkeye Jack Nunge scored 24 points off the bench for Xavier (4-1). Colby Jones had 11 points and Dwon Odom scored 10.

Late Tuesday

Men's basketball

Morningside 82, Doane 67: Aidan Vanderloo's 17 points led the way, while Pottebaum, due to canning three treys, added 16. Senior center Trey Brown recorded a double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds to go with two blocked shots.

Dordt 74, Briar Cliff 73: Dordt regained the lead with an 11-0 run with eight minutes remaining. BCU's Jaden Kleinhesselink knocked down a trey, as the Chargers led 73-72 with a minute left.

Dordt's Bryce Coppock made two free throws on the next possession.

Trailing by one, Kleinhesselink's last second 3-pointer was off the mark as Dordt took a 74-73 win.

Midland 77, Northwestern 66: For the first time all season, Alex Van Kalsbeek was held to single-digit points with eight.

Though the comeback attempt fell short, three Raiders scored in double digits. Trent Hilbrands led with 18 points, while senior Noah Slagter scored 13 points with six rebounds, and freshman Conner Geddes had 11 points.

Women's basketball

Morningside 91, Doane 68: Senior guard Taylor Rodenburgh was the engine propelling the Mustangs.

The West Sioux High grad tied a single-game personal scoring best for the second time in the young 2021-22 campaign with 29 points, 22 of which occurred in the third quarter.

Sophomore center Chloe Lofstrom (12), senior guard Sierra Mitchell (16), and sophomore guard Alexis Spier (10) also wound up in double digits.

Briar Cliff 62, Dordt 56: BCU's Madelyn Deitchler led the team with 12 points and seven rebounds, going 4-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Kaegan Held came off the bench to score 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Mya Hendry grabbed a game high 10 rebounds.

Ashtyn Veerbeek had 13 points and four blocks to lead the Defenders. Bailey Beckman and Mya Chmielewski added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Northwestern 75, Midland 65: Molly Schany and Maddie Jones finished with 18 points each and six and five rebounds for Northwestern. Devyn Kemble ended the night with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

