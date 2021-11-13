COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside, Briar Cliff win GPAC opener

SIOUX CITY — Four of the five starters scored in double figures Saturday for the Morningside University women’s basketball team, as it opened up GPAC play with a 73-63 win over Dakota Wesleyan.

Sophia Peppers and Sierra Mitchell each scored 14 points. Mitchell made two 3-pointers and had six assists.

Mitchell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the game. That sparked a 15-5 run to end the game.

Peppers, meanwhile, was 5-for-14 shooting, but she made all four of her free throws.

Chloe Lofstrom and Taylor Rodenburgh both scored 11 points. Lofstrom also collected 10 rebounds, while Rodenburgh had nine.

Alexis Spier scored 10 points off the Mustangs bench.

Briar Cliff 74, Concordia 68: Chargers senior Madelyn Deitchler led BCU with 20 points and eight rebounds on Saturday to give the Chargers a 1-0 start in GPAC play at Newman Flanagan Center.

Deitchler made seven field goals — all within the 3-point arc — while making six of eight free throws.

Cadence Davis chipped in with 17 points while Elaina Martinez had 10.

BCU made its distance in the second quarter, outdoing the Bulldogs 22-14.

Dordt 95, Valley City State 67: Ashtyn Veerbeek was 9-for-10 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line for 24 points and she had nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Karly Gustafson added 15 points and was 5-7 from the field with six rebounds and four assists.

Hayden Heimensen chipped in with 14 and made three-three point baskets with three assists.

Maggie Walker came off the bench to score 12 and had five rebounds and Bailey Beckman added eight points.

Northwestern 78, Marian 62: The Red Raiders outscored the Knights 28-18 during the fourth quarter on Saturday to distance themselves at home during the Pizza Ranch Classic.

Maddie Jones led Northwestern with 17 points, Emilee Danner had 16 and Molly Schany 14. Schany made seven out of eight shots.

Jada Cunningham had 14 points, while Taylor VanderVelde scored 11.

Late Friday

No. 1 South Carolina 72, South Dakota 41: Destanni Henderson scored 15 points, including 4 3-pointers for the Gamecocks. South Carolina’s defense limited South Dakota to just 25.4% from the field.

The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead and South Dakota didn’t get its first field goal until Liv Korngable scored with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter. Korngable finished with 24 points to lead the Coyotes.

