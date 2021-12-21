Coyotes suffer first home loss of season

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The reigning Summit League player of the year did plenty of damage here Monday night, but major production from two reserves lifted Oral Roberts past South Dakota, 82-73.

Max Abmas piled up 32 points, firing from long range and driving to the bucket in the conference opener at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

That was to be expected as Abmas was the star performer on an ORU squad that advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

However, a combined 29 points from back-up guards Issac McBride and Trey Phipps were the difference.

McBride, a transfer from Vanderbilt, scored 16 points while Phipps, who came from Oklahoma, added 13.

“Abmas is ovbviously a very good player and he played really well, especially in the first half,” USD coach Todd Lee said. “We lost the game because we couldn’t guard Phipps and McBride. We can’t have their back-up guards go for 29 points on your home floor and that was the reason why we lost the game.”

Oral Roberts connected on 11 of 26 3-point shots, while the Coyotes were just 4-for-18. South Dakota also uncharacteristically missed six free throws and the Eagles only one.

Abmas scored 22 points in the first half, lifting Oral Roberts (7-5, 1-0) to a 46-35 lead. The Coyotes cut the deficit to 54-53 seven minutes into the second half, but ORU made five 3-pointers the rest of the way and USD none.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt tossed in 21 points to lead USD, which suffered its first home loss of the season. Tasos Kamateros was strong inside with 20 points, while Xavier Fuller continued his strong play with 19 points.

“I felt like every time we got it inside and posted up we got a good look,” Lee said. “We were kicking it out and reversing the ball and our guys got good looks. We just didn’t make any of them.”

The Coyotes got back into the game with a 9-0 run and a 3-pointer by Perrott-Hunt pulled them within a point. They were still within 56-55 at the 11-minute mark when Oral Roberts’ Kareem Thompson scored five straight points on a basket and 3-pointer and a Phipps three pushed it back to a seven-point cushion.

“I think it was just defensive execution for us,” Perrott-Hunt said. “They got a few easy threes and easy layups. If you take those away, it’s a different ball game.”

Kamateros, a 6-8 junior from Athens, Greece, who made 7 of 14 shots and pulled down seven rebounds, still has confidence in his team, now 7-5 overall.

“We have to get better as a team, take the good things and bad things and keep getting better,” Kamateros said. “We have to keep working at both ends and keep having faith in our teammates. I’m positive and confident about our team.”

Oral Roberts wound up 31 of 58 for 53.4 percent and USD 29 of 65 for 44.6 percenmt. The Eagles held Mason Archambault – averaging 12.1 points per game – scoreless.

The Coyotes committed only three turnovers and allowed two offensive rebounds. Lee said it just came down to missed shots.

“We haven’t lost in the first game of a homestand much in the last few years,” Lee said. “There are things we can build off of tonight and there’s obviously things we need to get better at.”

USD returns to the home court Wednesday, hosting Kansas City (5-6, 0-1).

