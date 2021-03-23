Creighton basks in the spotlight, defeats Ohio with flair to reach Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski flicked his wrist, landed back down on the floor and stood there posing with his right arm up, knowing full well that his open 3-point shot was destined to splash through the net.

He wanted to savor every bit of this.

At that point, the Jays had so much more game time left before they could truly celebrate — before they officially secured a 72-58 victory over Ohio and earned a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.

But to make history Monday night, these veteran CU players couldn’t afford even a hint of timidity or hesitancy.

This was the chance they had spent two years working for.

So when Christian Bishop rose up for an alley-oop, he empathetically powered it home with his right hand and flexed all the way back down the court. And when Damien Jefferson scored on back-to-back driving layups, he shouted and gestured to the hundreds of CU fans scattered across the upper edges of the gym for more noise.

And when Zegarowski nailed that triple to put his team up 52-31 with 14:43 left, he held up his follow-through until the ball ripped through the net and the Creighton bench spilled out onto the court as the Bobcats called timeout.