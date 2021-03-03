Creighton coach apologizes for asking players to ‘stay on the plantation’

Over the last 72 hours, I have engaged in multiple difficult conversations with student-athletes, staff, parents and University administrators and I realize the pain that my words have caused. For that, I sincerely apologize. I am committed to ensure that this will never happen again and am using this as a learning experience. While there remains work to be done and trust to earn back, I appreciate our student-athletes’ honesty and will maintain an open dialogue as we grow and learn together.

Assistant Terrence Rencher's full statement

I am an assistant coach at Creighton. My job is to help our players maximize their abilities as players, students and ultimately help them become productive members of society. Part of that growth is dealing with the horrible and uncomfortable truths about racism in our world and in basketball. Let me address what Coach McDermott said: I am deeply hurt by his words. While my relationship with Coach has been positive and I have never witnessed any racist energy from him, what he said was wrong and insensitive. “Plantation” had a dark and hurtful history in my community and cannot be overlooked. Right now my focus is on the players and supporting them in any way that they need my support. As we have been reminded, “it’s more than a game.” This is real life and real issues. The players have decided that they want to continue to chase their goals on the court this season with Coach McDermott and I support their wishes and will continue to pour my heart into coaching them and helping them deal with larger issues. I would like to thank each and every (Coaches For Action) member for their support at this time. This is why we created this special group.