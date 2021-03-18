Dakota State zips into NAIA women's basketball quarterfinal

SIOUX CITY – Dakota State hadn’t played in an NAIA national women’s basketball tournament since 2008, so the Trojans were raring to go Thursday.

No. 14 Dakota State used a relentless attack to belt ninth-ranked and previously unbeaten Sterling 91-77 in a Round of 16 contest at the Tyson Events Center.

Morgan Koepsell powered her way to 27 points for the 27-3 Trojans, who advanced to a Saturday quarterfinal against Thomas More (Ky.).

As usual, balance was the key word for the North Star Athletic Association champions.

Jessi Giles, DSU’s season scoring leader with a 17.4 average, tacked on 17 points, while Elsie Aslesen was also in double figures with 14 points and Savannah Walsdorf with 13.

Dakota State went on a 13-0 run midway through the first quarter and never looked back. Sterling had a 10-9 lead before the Trojans ran off the next 13 points en route to a 28-15 lead after one quarter.

By halftime, the advantage had grown to 53-33 as Dakota State shot 54.5 percent from the field in the first half.