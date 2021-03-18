Dakota State zips into NAIA women's basketball quarterfinal

SIOUX CITY – Dakota State hadn’t played in an NAIA national women’s basketball tournament since 2008, so the Trojans were raring to go Thursday.
No. 14 Dakota State used a relentless attack to belt ninth-ranked and previously unbeaten Sterling 91-77 in a Round of 16 contest at the Tyson Events Center.
Morgan Koepsell powered her way to 27 points for the 27-3 Trojans, who advanced to a Saturday quarterfinal against Thomas More (Ky.).
As usual, balance was the key word for the North Star Athletic Association champions.
Jessi Giles, DSU’s season scoring leader with a 17.4 average, tacked on 17 points, while Elsie Aslesen was also in double figures with 14 points and Savannah Walsdorf with 13.
Dakota State went on a 13-0 run midway through the first quarter and never looked back. Sterling had a 10-9 lead before the Trojans ran off the next 13 points en route to a 28-15 lead after one quarter.
By halftime, the advantage had grown to 53-33 as Dakota State shot 54.5 percent from the field in the first half.
It was a sudden ending to the season for Sterling, which took a 30-0 record into the national tournament. The Warriors were the only remaining unbeaten team in the country before running into the buzzsaw that was Dakota State.
Although the final spread was 14 points, it wasn’t as close as the score indicated. Sterling continued to play hard, closing the gap a little on DSU reserves in the fourth quarter.
Koepsell, a 6-foot junior, was 10-for-14 from the floor and 6 of 10 from the line. The transfer from Black Hills State rounded out a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Dakota State stretched its winning streak to 23 straight. The Trojans’ last loss was to Morningside on Nov. 17.
Alexis Theus and Emmiley Hendrixson scored 15 points each for Sterling, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champions.