Dakota Valley grad Paul Bruns wins Summit League freshman of the year

SIOUX FALLS — Freshman guard Paul Bruns was named the Summit League's Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the league's honorable mention team on Thursday. The voting was conducted by the conference coaches, sports information directors and local media.

Bruns played a key role for UND this season with 24 starts, leading all freshman in the Summit League with 14.8 points per game and 16.1 points per game as a starter. In the conference, Bruns ranked 10th with his 14.8 points per game and was sixth in games played within the conference with 16.7 points per game. He also sat sixth in rebounds in games played within the conference, averaging 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Jefferson, S.D., native recorded all three of UND's double doubles this season, most recently pouring in 17 points and grabbing 10 boards vs. Oral Roberts on Feb. 19. His second double-double was on Feb. 10 at St. Thomas, where he netted 22 points and corralled a season-best 14 rebounds. His first double-double came during a highlight-reel performance at North Dakota State on Dec. 22, throwing down a season-high 27 points and pulling in 11 boards.

Bruns is the second player to earn freshman of the year honors in the program's Division I era (2008-present), joining Tyree Ihenacho from last season and Jeff Brandt (Division II era) in 2001.

Archambault, Perrott-Hunt lead USD men

Mason Archambault and Kruz Perrott-Hunt were named to the all-Summit League Team announced Thursday as voted on by the league’s coaches, media and sports information directors. In addition, Tasos Kamateros received honorable mention and Boogie Anderson is one of five on the inaugural all-defensive team.

It is the first such honors for Archambault and Perrott-Hunt, who were named to the second team. South Dakota has placed two on the all-Summit League team in each of the last three seasons and in five of the last six years.

Perrott-Hunt, a sophomore from Auckland, New Zealand, led the Coyotes and ranked eighth in the Summit in scoring with 15.8 points per game after being thrusted into the primary scorer role this season. Five times he scored 20 or more points including a career-high 25 against Denver on Jan. 13. He also led the team with 67 assists and finished with a 40 percent rate from behind the three-point line.

Archambault was right behind Perrott-Hunt in ninth place on the league’s scoring list with 15.6 points per game. The junior from Rapid City, South Dakota, also stands with the fifth-most steals in the league with 36 and is one of the nation’s premier free-throw shooters. Archambault ranks second nationally with his 92.6 percent average (125-for-135). He too boasts five 20-point scoring nights including a career-best 27 in a win at St. Thomas.

Lamb wins Player of the Year

South Dakota senior Chloe Lamb was voted the Summit League Player of the Year, senior Hannah Sjerven was named Defensive Player of the Year and freshman Grace Larkins was named the Sixth Woman of the Year as the Summit League announced its women’s basketball postseason awards on Thursday. Lamb, Sjerven and senior guard Liv Korngable were named to the all-league teams. Awards were voted on by the coaches, media and sports information directors.

Lamb and Sjerven are two of six named first team All-Summit League and both were named to the inaugural all-defensive team. Korngable is a second-team honoree.

Lamb is the third Coyote to be named Summit League Player of the Year, joining Nicole Seekamp (2016) and Ciara Duffy (2020). She’s a three-time all-Summit honoree.

Sjerven garners her third-straight Summit League Defensive Player of the Year award. A Coyote has received the honor for each of the last five seasons. Sjerven’s a three-time all-Summit first team pick.

Korngable was named to the all-Summit second team for the second-straight season. This marks the third-straight season the Coyotes have had three players make the first and second teams.

Larkins is the fifth Coyote to receive the Summit’s Sixth Woman of the Year award. All five honors have come during Plitzuweit’s six seasons.

