Discipline drives South Dakota to Summit League Tournament win

The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team showed its composure on Sunday, and it was rewarded with one more game against its in-state rival.

The Coyotes committed just 10 turnovers and shot well from the free-throw line. That helped them beat Kansas City 74-61 on Sunday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center during the first round of the Summit League Tournament..

The Coyotes were going up against a team that likes to play physical, something that no other team in the Summit League does.

UMKC likes to be aggressive, so coach Todd Lee told his team to take care of the ball. They did that, and needed to, as the Coyotes’ lead in the second half was as little as one.

Lee thought when his team got into the half-court set, they were composed by taking smart, good shots, especially down low.

“When the game was a half-court game, I didn’t want the game getting up and down, and we needed to slow it down, and when we did that, I thought we executed well,” Lee said. “They’re an unusual team to play against. They’re the one team that really gets after you. We’re really good at taking care of the ball, but I think we did a good job on both ends of the floor.

“Again, they’re an older team, and a great defensive team, and the key is not turning the ball over. You have to be tough against them offensively. If you don’t, it’s going to be a long night.”

UMKC whittled its deficit down to one with 5 minutes, 34 seconds left, but the Coyotes have been in a lot of close games before.

From that point, Kruz Perrott-Hunt took over.

Perrott-Hunt scored three straight points to extend USD’s lead back to four, and he also scored a late bucket that started an 8-0 run.

Perrott-Hunt also grabbed the last rebound of the game while the USD crowd loudly cheered for the Coyotes’ win.

“We just had to stay calm in the big-time plays,” Perrott-Hunt said. “The crowd was amazing tonight. We fed off of that, and we’ll use that to our advantage.”

A big reason why USD was able to hold off the Roos was because of how well the Coyotes shot from the stripe.

The Coyotes were 19-for-21 from the line.

Mason Archambault was a perfect 6-for-6, while Perrott-Hunt was 7 of 8. Hunter Goodrick was 3-for-4, Tasos Kamateros was 2-for-2, and Damani Hayes made his lone attempt.

Coyotes big man Hunter Goodrick got open down low, and his teammates found him in the paint.

Goodrick was ready to get the ball.

“Over the last few games, I felt confident and tonight was no different,” Goodrick said. “Boogie (Anderson) was also cutting and I had no problem finding him down there.”

Goodrick ended up with 14 points and eight rebounds, and he was one of five USD players who scored in double figures.

“What was great, is you can tell what kind of teammates he is by the fact that he doesn’t care whether he scores,” Lee said. “We do shooting drills, and noticed those fadeaways and those shots in the lane, he makes those. His teammates believe in him. And, he’s so competitive, you can see the smile on his face for tomorrow, he’ll be juiced.”

Other double-digit scorers for the Coyotes were Kamateros (15), Archambault (14), Perrott-Hunt (13) and Anderson with 12.

South Dakota avoided a three-game sweep over the Roos, and the Coyotes will try to do the same against South Dakota State at 6 p.m. Monday.

