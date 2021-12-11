DIVISION I LOCAL ROUNDUP: South Dakota edges Northern Arizona in OT

VERMILLION, S.D. — Xavier Fuller scored six of his team-high 20 points in overtime to lead South Dakota to a 76-71 win against Northern Arizona Saturday in non-conference play inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Northern Arizona guard Jalen Cone scored a career-high 33 points and buried a game-tying three at the end of the regulation to force overtime. He was 7-of-15 from downtown, but was 11-of-31 from the field overall.

South Dakota (6-4) stayed perfect at home in five games. This was the first game of a season-long, four-game home stand that continues Wednesday night against Bellarmine. The start of Summit League play follows.

Mason Archambault was the man assigned to Cone for much of the night and turned in a brilliant all-around game. He registered his first collegiate double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and also had three assists, three steals and two blocks. He didn’t commit a turnover was whistled for a foul one time in 44 minutes while chasing Cone.

Tasos Kamateros added 10 points, five boards and three assists for South Dakota. Hunter Goodrick had 10 rebounds and five assists to go with three points. Nikola Zizic gave USD eight points in 10 minutes off the bench on 3-of-4 shooting and a pair of free throws.

NEBRASKA WOMEN 78, INDIANA STATE 50: Nebraska women’s basketball became the first team in the nation this season to reach double digit wins with a 78-50 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

The Huskers, now 10-0, were led in scoring by freshman center Alexis Markowski and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, the fourth time in the last five games the latter has led the team in scoring. She finished with 17 points to go with four assists.

Nebraska used a dominant second quarter to quickly push its lead to double digits en route to a 39-17 advantage at halftime. Markowski was pivotal in that stretch, scoring eight of her 17 points in the second quarter. The Lincoln Pius X grad finished with a career-high in scoring, her first double-double and her first and second made 3-point field goals as a collegian.

The Huskers nearly doubled ISU’s field goal percentage (50% to 29.5%). What made it less significant of a blowout than previous games this season was that the two teams matched up evenly on the glass, and both struggled to take care of the ball, Nebraska had 24 turnovers to the Sycamores’ 26.

LATE FRIDAY

USD 51, VALPO 31: South Dakota (6-4) forced 23 turnovers, held Valparaiso (0-9) to 20 percent from the field and did not allow an offensive rebound in the win.

The trio of super seniors in Chloe Lamb, Liv Korngable and Hannah Sjerven reached double-figures and accounted for 31 of USD’s 51 points. Six of Lamb’s game-high 11 points came in a third-quarter run where the Coyotes outscored the Beacons 22-7, including 12 unanswered points to start the second half.

Second-year freshman guard Maddie Krull tallied eight points and freshman Grace Larkins added five in the fourth quarter.

Valparaiso was led by Grace White’s nine points, six of which came at the charity stripe. Shay Frederick surpassed 1,000 career points in the game for the Beacons.

