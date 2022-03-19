 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS

Dordt women's basketball pulls away with 10-0 fourth-quarter run

  • 0

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women's basketball team finished strong on Saturday. 

The Defenders went on a 10-0 fourth-quarter run, and they defeated The Master's (Calif.) 72-56 in the national quarterfinals of the NAIA women's basketball tournament at the Tyson Events Center. 

The game was tied at 54-54 with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left, but the run started with a 3-pointer from Macey Nielson that gave the Defenders the eventual go-ahead lead. 

Karly Gustafson then made a nice move in the paint that got her an open layup, and Mya Chmielewski hit an open 3 with 3:05 left. Chmielewski got open thanks to a good kick-out pass from Ashtyn Veerbeek. 

Bailey Beckman closed out the 10-0 run with two free throws, as the Defenders were in the bonus. 

The Defenders led 31-24 at the half. 

Veerbeek led Dordt (28-8) with 22 points. She was 6-for-17 from the floor, and made eight of nine free throws. 

People are also reading…

Beckman and Gustafson each scored 12. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dordt defeats Campbellsville NAIA basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News