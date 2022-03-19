Dordt women's basketball pulls away with 10-0 fourth-quarter run

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women's basketball team finished strong on Saturday.

The Defenders went on a 10-0 fourth-quarter run, and they defeated The Master's (Calif.) 72-56 in the national quarterfinals of the NAIA women's basketball tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

The game was tied at 54-54 with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left, but the run started with a 3-pointer from Macey Nielson that gave the Defenders the eventual go-ahead lead.

Karly Gustafson then made a nice move in the paint that got her an open layup, and Mya Chmielewski hit an open 3 with 3:05 left. Chmielewski got open thanks to a good kick-out pass from Ashtyn Veerbeek.

Bailey Beckman closed out the 10-0 run with two free throws, as the Defenders were in the bonus.

The Defenders led 31-24 at the half.

Veerbeek led Dordt (28-8) with 22 points. She was 6-for-17 from the floor, and made eight of nine free throws.

Beckman and Gustafson each scored 12.

