Dordt women's basketball snaps skid with win over Red Raiders

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Dordt got a much-needed dose of confidence here Wednesday, handing Northwestern a 79-66 Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball setback.

It was just the second conference win for the Defenders, who came into the contest at DeWitt Gymnasium having lost three straight and four of their last five.

Despite that fact, the NAIA pollsters still had Dordt ranked 22nd nationally.

That’s because the Defenders feature one of the top players not only in the GPAC, but the entire country, in junior Ashtyn Veerbeek.

Veerbeek was on her game Wednesday, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

The former Western Christian High School standout started her collegiate career at the University of Nebraska, but is now in her second season at Dordt.

“We’ve been sick and injured and that takes an emotional toll on everybody,” Dordt coach Bill Harmsen said. “We fought in every one of those games and today all that hard work paid off.”

Dordt, now 7-5 overall and 2-4 in the GPAC, seized the lead with an 11-0 run late in the first quarter and never relinquished it.

The Defenders’ bulge grew to as big as 22 points at the 3-minute mark of the third quarter. Northwestern could come no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

No. 12 Northwestern has now lost two in a row after winning its first 10 games under first-year Coach Kristin Rotert.

“They defended really well and fortunately we did not,” Rotert said. “Give credit to them, they came out at a really aggressive pace. It just took us a little too long to adjust to that. We had a couple of good stretches in the second half, but it was a little too late at that point.”

Bailey Beckman added 22 points for Dordt, splashing four of her team’s nine 3-pointers.

Dordt made seven treys in the first half, including a buzzer-beater by Beckman that gave her team a 42-27 lead at intermission.

The Defenders played solid defensively the entire contest. Northwestern shot just 38 percent from the field and committed 14 turnovers that led to 14 Dordt points.

“I’m really proud of the way we played defensively, I thought Ashtyn Veerbeek had her best defensive game of the year,” Harmsen said. “I thought our girls were really engaged on the defensive side. To hold a great team like that the way we did, I’m really proud of them. The last two games we gave up over 20 points more than what our opponents were averaging.”

Veerbeek scored 14 points and Beckman 13 in the first half. Veerbeek had just one basket in the third quarter, but tallied 10 points in the fourth.

“We’ve been through a lot the last couple of weeks with injuries, so it feels good to have everyone back and to come out and play that well together,” Veerbeek said. “I like that we have a lot of different pieces that work together, even though there are new girls who are trying to get comfortable with each other.

“The defense really stepped up for us and that’s what helped us pull out the win. It felt good to buckle down and stop a good team.”

In typical Harmsen fashion, he played 11 different players and eight broke into the scoring column.

Northwestern’s Jada Cunningham scored 25 points and grabbed four rebounds. Sophomore post Molly Schany, meanwhile, charted a double-double with 13 points and 10 caroms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0