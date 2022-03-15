Eric Peterson named newest South Dakota men's basketball coach

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota found its new guy to lead its men's basketball program.

On Tuesday, the Coyotes picked Eric Peterson to become its newest head coach and he will be introduced Wednesday morning at the Dome Club on campus.

Peterson returns to Vermillion after being an assistant coach under Craig Smith from 2014-18.

Peterson went with Smith to Utah State. While with Utah State, Peterson helped coach the Aggies to one Mountain West Conference regular-season title and qualified for the NCAA Tournament all three seasons.

Peterson spent this last season with the University of Utah men's basketball team.

Peterson will be a head coach for the second time. His previous head coaching role was at Williston State from 2012-14. He won 52 games with the Tetons at the junior college level.

Peterson is from West Salem, Wisconsin, and earned his undergraduate degree at UW-La Crosse. He got his master's degree from USD in 2016.

