Fast start helps Northwestern women in win over William Penn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Hot shooting propelled the Northwestern College women’s basketball team to an early lead it would never relinquish here Thursday night.

The Raiders made 12 of 15 shots in the first quarter against William Penn and went on to record a 71-57 triumph at the Bultman Center.

It was the third straight victory for Northwestern, ranked No. 13 in NAIA women’s basketball. The Raiders improved their overall record to 13-2 and return to Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Devyn Kemble scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the second half, but by then Northwestern had things firmly in hand.

The hot start enabled the Raiders to grab a 28-19 lead after one quarter and it grew to 39-27 at halftime. Northwestern took a 54-39 cushion into the final stanza.

“It was a good game, first game after the break was a little rough but I think that we played hard and together till the end,” Kemble said.

Sophomore post Molly Schany added 12 points for the Raiders, while three more players finished with eight points.

Taylor VanderVelde had eight points and eight rebounds and Jada Cunningham eight points and seven assists. Emilee Danner came off the bench to contribute eight points and six rebounds.

“I thought we were really good to start the game,” first-year Northwestern coach Kristen Rotert said. “We got a little tired, but part of that is being on break and not having the conditioning and rhythm that your legs need to play at a high level for 40 minutes.

“I feel real good about where we’re at right now. We’ve got a lot of good wins against really good teams and we’re going to have a lot of good games in front of us. For us it’s staying in the moment and taking one game at a time, one practice at a time and finding ways every day to get a little bit better.”

All nine players that saw action broke into the scoring column for the Raiders and Rotert said depth has been one of the main reasons for their success.

“We’ve started to use our bench a little bit more here after the break,” Rotert said. “We’re really excited about a lot of our young kids and bench players. They’ve worked hard to get better even though some have played lesser minutes.”

Northwestern led the entire game and was up by as many as 16 points late in the third quarter. William Penn (1-15) came within single digits only once after the first quarter.

William Penn’s Morgan Terry matched Kemble for game scoring honors with 18 points. Northwestern, though, outrebounded the Statesmen 39-28, grabbing 13 offensive boards.

The Raiders won their first 10 games under Rotert before dropping back-to-back contests to GPAC foes Concordia and Dordt. Their current three-game win streak also includes victories over Morningside and Dakota State.

Northwestern is in a three-way tie with Dakota Wesleyan and Briar Cliff at 5-2 in the GPAC, one game in back of Morningside.

