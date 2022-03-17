Feast of 3's: Thomas More relies on deep shot in win over Bryan

SIOUX CITY — It wasn’t necessarily the plan for the Thomas More University women to attempt 40 3-pointers on Thursday night at Tyson Events Center.

But it worked.

Going up against two-loss Bryan College in the NAIA Round of 16 in Sioux City, the Saints unleashed a flurry of deep shots in a dominant 95-62 win, that sent Thomas More to Saturday’s national quarterfinal round.

Thomas More ended up with 16 total 3’s on the night, with senior guard Taylor Clos finishing with five shots from deep, and Courtney Hurst draining four.

In total, 59 percent of Thomas More’s field goal attempts came from beyond the arc.

“It wasn’t the game plan, but it’s just one of those things that happened,” Thomas More head coach Jeff Hans said. “We’ve had some shooters that have been streaky all year long, and Courtney (stepped) up. She went 4-of-11, but she got the first two and got us off to a 6-0 start there, ... We’ve got people who can shoot it, it’s just a matter of being more consistent.”

The Lions and Saints kept things close until the 3:47 mark of the second quarter, when Thomas More blew things wide open.

The Saints scored 17 straight points, taking their lead from 29-24 to 46-24. Nine of those 17 points came from Clos, who hit back to back to back 3-pointers.

“Basketball is a game of runs, and we made a big one right there to really push it out,” Hans said. “Taylor with those three 3’s in about a two-minute span. That is a something I think a lot of teams try to get on, and you want to stay on it."

Bryan managed one bucket in response before the buzzer sounded on the first half, when freshman guard Torie Brooks hit a 3-pointer with less than a second on the clock. At halftime, Thomas More’s lead stood at 46-27.

Thomas More continued the shellacking in the third quarter with 28 points, and then finished things off by outscoring the Lions in the fourth quarter, 21-18, with the Saints converting 51 percent of its shot attempts in the second half.

For the game, the Saints out-shot the Lions from the field, 50 percent to 36.5.

Hurst finished with a team-high 18 points for the Saints, and Clos scored 17.

Bryan was led by sophomore guard Gracee Dishman, who scored 24 points on 19-of-24 shooting.

For a team that is coming off a loss to Westmont in last season’s national title game, Thursday’s win was a great step in their march toward redemption.

“There is a little bit more of a revenge type feel to it,” Hans said of the Saints’ return trip to the national tournament. “Just because you want to prove it again, that you belong. It’s our third year of being in the NAIA, and that little motivation has been there all year. We’re just trying to be consistent.”

Thomas More will play its next game on Saturday in the NAIA quarterfinals, against either Wayland Baptist (Texas) or Rocky Mountain College (Mont.).

