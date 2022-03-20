Former Hawkeye spoils Iowa's Sweet 16 aspirations

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Lauren Jensen left the University of Iowa last April seeking a better opportunity.

Less than 12 months later, the sophomore guard came back to Carver-Hawkeye Arena and crashed the party for her former team.

Jensen knocked in a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining as the 10th-seeded Creighton women's basketball team stunned second-seeded Iowa 64-62 Sunday afternoon in an NCAA tournament second-round tilt.

“It’s honestly so surreal,” Jensen said. “I feel like it hasn’t really set in yet that we’re going to the Sweet 16 and just the fact that it was here, still kind of processing that one a little bit.”

In front of a sellout crowd of 14,382 and a national telecast, a former Hawkeye reserve who played in just 18 games and averaged 1.3 points per game last season stole the show late.

Jensen scored a team-high 19 points, including nine straight in the closing 4 minutes, 42 seconds to send Creighton to its first Sweet 16 in program history.

“Storybook,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. “I’ve gotten the question a lot, how is Lauren going to feel today, what’s Lauren going to play like, da da da da?”

“Those last few minutes had to be magical and special.”

It was the opposite for Iowa, which came in riding a season-best eight-game win streak.

The Hawkeyes (24-8) shot 35.7%, their lowest percentage of the year, and finished with a season-low 62 points.

After Jensen’s 3-pointer provided Creighton (22-9) with a 63-62 lead, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark drove in the lane and missed a lay-up with six seconds remaining. Clark had 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, but she was 4-for-19 from the field and missed eight of her nine tries inside the 3-point arc.

“I missed some bunnies that I usually make and sometimes that’s how basketball goes,” Clark said.

Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek converted the second of two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to make it 64-62. Iowa called timeout to advance the ball to midcourt.

Iowa’s Katie Martin threw an inbounds pass to Monika Czinano. The nation’s field goal percentage leader caught and attempted a 6-foot hook shot in the lane that caromed off the front of the rim. Martin’s putback attempt was off the mark as was McKenna Warnock's try as the horn sounded.

“I’ve shot a million hook shots in my life and that one happened to not go in,” said Czinano, who finished with a game-high 27 points. “I think we’ve run that play a lot. We needed to run that play, and it was just unfortunate that it didn’t go in.”

Just like that, a season which included a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship and the conference tournament title was over.

No trip to Greensboro for the regionals. No trek to Minneapolis for the Final Four.

And a fan base that left devastated.

“I apologize to our fans that they couldn’t celebrate a victory with us today,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

Besides keeping Iowa’s offense in check, Creighton had a 52-37 rebounding advantage. The Bluejays snatched 15 offensive rebounds and closed with a 19-8 edge in second-chance points.

"That was kind of the story of the game," Clark said. "Obviously in games we've lost, rebounding has been a pretty big issue for us, and it was (today)."

Flanery’s team also made 10 long-distance shots to just five for Iowa.

“I thought we battled, battled and battled,” Clark said, “but we didn’t perform the way we needed to win in the fashion that we wanted, and I think we still had a lot of opportunities to win this game.

“(Creighton) executed down the stretch and we didn’t.”

The Hawkeyes trailed by a dozen late in the second quarter. They rallied and grabbed the lead after the second of consecutive 3-pointers from Gabbie Marshall, 56-54, with 6:51 remaining.

Iowa pushed the lead to four on three separate occasions — 58-54, 60-56 and 62-58. Each time, Jensen had a response.

Jensen scored on lay-up with 4:42 left, a pull-up jump shot with 2:46 remaining and another drive to the basket with 1:25 to go.

Leading 62-60, Iowa had two opportunities to make it a two-possession game, but Czinano missed in the paint and Martin misfired on a 3-pointer.

Jensen capitalized on her opportunity, taking a pass from Tatum Rembao and burying a 3-pointer from the right wing.

“Obviously, I’m pretty familiar with the arena because I played here all of last year, but I felt like that definitely helped,” Jensen said. “But on the flipside, there’s also some nerves with that because I’m wearing a different color this year.”

Jensen is the Bluejays' second-leading scorer this season at more than 12 points per game.

Now, she can add Hawkeye spoiler to her resume.

