GPAC BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Could Northwestern women use zone to slow down Morningside?

SIOUX CITY — There’s not many times where Northwestern College women’s basketball coach Kristin Rotert calls a zone defense.

She did last Wednesday night in a win over the Briar Cliff Chargers, and that adjustment helped the Red Raiders get the road win.

“I thought that really took Briar Cliff out of rhythm,” Rotert said. “We don’t use our zone a whole lot. That allowed us to get some stops and get some momentum.”

Rotert said that the Red Raiders usually rely on their man-to-man defense, and with their length, it’s probably a good idea.

“Our man defense is what I would say is pretty good, but we took a risk in giving BCU a different look,” Rotert said.

Perhaps the Red Raiders need to call some zone sets this coming Wednesday.

The Red Raiders return to Sioux City to face Morningside, who isn’t afraid to shoot the ball from anywhere on the floor.

One of the Mustangs’ key shooters is senior Sierra Mitchell, who keeps racking up the records.

Mitchell has six records to her name, including the school’s scoring record at 2,376 points and made 3-pointers with 486.

When the two teams met earlier this season, Northwestern edged the Mustangs, 78-77.

The Red Raiders outscored the Mustangs 44-32.

The Red Raiders men’s basketball team also beat Morningside, 89-71.

Chargers women seek season sweep

When Briar Cliff hosted Midland earlier this season, the Chargers women’s basketball teams swept Midland, and hope to do the same come Wednesday in Fremont, Neb.

The Chargers women won by 14 points in the meeting at Newman Flanagan Center.

Madelyn Deitcher posted a double-double while Konnor Sudmann had a 13-point game against the Warriors, which was played on Dec. 11.

The bench also played some valuable minutes in that win, as Josie Condon scored eight points while Emma Sterkel and Mya Hendry both had eight.

BCU’s bench players have stepped up as of late. When the Chargers beat College of Saint Mary at home on Saturday, the trio of Condon, Sterkel and Keagan Held combined for 21 points.

Hendry also had seven rebounds off the bench.

The Chargers’ defense will seek to slow down Dakota Valley grad Peyton Wingert. Wingert has a ppg average of 16.8, which is second-most in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff has won each of the last two meetings.

Avenging an OT loss?

The BCU men, meanwhile, lost in overtime to the Warriors at home. The Chargers had to overcome a double-digit halftime lead, and they held the Warriors to 21 points to send the game into overtime.

That was the last loss that the Chargers have suffered. They’ve gone on an eight-game winning streak. Among those eight games, the Chargers have held their opponent to 80 points or less in all eight wins.

The highest amount of points that the Chargers have allowed was 80 in a win over Ottawa, which came right after the OT loss to the Warriors.

Mark Svagera’s squad has a two-game lead in the men’s standings ahead of Concordia. BCU has a 10-2 record in the league, and 14-6 overall.

Veerbeek gets GPAC PoW

Dordt junior Ashtyn Veerbeek earned another GPAC Player of the Week on Tuesday, as the Western Christian High School grad averaged a double-double.

Last week, she averaged 22.5 ppg with 11 rebounds, nine blocks and five assists.

Veerbeek and her Defenders teammates will play a home game on Tuesday night, as they welcome in Dakota Wesleyan.

The Tigers are the last team to hand the Defenders a loss. Since then, Dordt has won nine straight games.

The Defenders defense has held their opponents to less than 70 points in all but one of those games during that win streak.

Dordt men host DWU

The Defenders got a much-needed win on Saturday, which broke a three-game losing streak. That put the Defenders at 6-6 in the GPAC, and it puts them at sixth in the GPAC standings.

Dordt beat Dakota Wesleyan in its last meeting on Dec. 11, and used three different 7-0 runs in the first half to beat the Tigers.

The Defenders then went on a 9-0 run early in the second half to put away the Tigers.

