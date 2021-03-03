Greg McDermott offered to resign, but that's not what Creighton's players wanted

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Wednesday he would have stepped down from his position if the CU players had asked him to.
McDermott on Tuesday publicly apologized for using an analogy to compare his program to a plantation while speaking to the players in the locker room after a loss Saturday.
According to a Twitter post from McDermott on Tuesday, he said this: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”
It was during a team meeting Sunday that McDermott, who’d already met with each player individually, said he offered to resign. He spoke about it Wednesday during a taped interview, which first aired on 1620 The Zone’s “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” and will again be played on Wednesday’s Creighton-Villanova pregame show.
“This is their team,” McDermott said of the players. “If they would have chosen to have me walk away, I would have walked away. But that is not what they wanted.”
McDermott is expected to coach Wednesday when CU faces No. 10 Villanova at 7:30 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, the Big East Conference issued a statement reprimanding McDermott
“Coach McDermott’s recent postgame comments do not represent the mission and values of the Big East Conference and are at odds with our schools' commitment to inclusive cultures, racial sensitivity, equity, social justice and respect for our student-athletes and others associated with our programs.
“There is no place in our society for language that evokes painful chapters in our nation's history, and this unfortunate incident will only strengthen the resolve of our schools to combat racism, social injustice and inequality in all of their forms.
“We believe Coach McDermott's apology is a necessary first step in Creighton's healing process, and we are confident that Creighton's leadership will continue to address this matter in an appropriate manner.”
Creighton officials said in a university statement Tuesday that any disciplinary measures would be handled in a confidential manner.
McDermott said during the interview that the players wanted him to coach.
“You hope in this world that one mistake doesn’t define you, but obviously this one is going to for me for quite some time,” McDermott said. “I hurt some people that are really, really close to me and I care deeply about.”
None of Creighton’s players have commented publicly on McDermott’s locker room speech or his apology.
CU assistant coach Terrence Rencher said in a statement Tuesday that the team was going through a “tough time.”
Rencher also condemned McDermott’s word choice during the postgame speech following Saturday’s loss to Xavier.