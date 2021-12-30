Hot shooting night propels Briar Cliff men's basketball team

SIOUX CITY – When the shots are falling as well as they were for Briar Cliff on Wednesday, you’re a hard team to beat.

The Chargers blistered the nets to the tune of 63 percent in a 90-59 men’s basketball rout of Waldorf at the Newman Flanagan Center as part of the Briar Cliff Holiday Classic.

Conner Groves ignited BCU (8-6) early on, canning four straight 3-pointers in the first seven minutes. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School product finished with 15 points as the Chargers completed a productive month.

Briar Cliff won four of five games in December, gathering momentum for a schedule that from here on out consists entirely of Great Plains Athletic Conference games.

“I feel like we played really good basketball,” Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera said. “You take away the first two road losses way back in November out of it, we’ve been playing good ball.

“You know how good the GPAC is. One through 11 is so good in our league. There are going to be a lot of close games and it’s going to be a wild second half of the season.”

Behind Groves, the Chargers zipped to a 27-10 lead midway through the first half. They shot 66 percent from the field and made 8 of 12 3-pointers en route to building a 48-23 halftime bulge.

“Everyone shot the ball really well and we did a good job of finding the hot hand,” Groves said. “Coming off Christmas break, I thought that was exactly what we needed to do. We’ve been playing pretty well and that’s exactly what we needed to finish off non-conference play. It’s exciting to look forward to the GPAC basketball we have coming up.”

The Chargers are one of four teams with two league losses and five more GPAC teams have three setbacks.

Groves made his fifth 3-pointer early in the second half and his only miss was from inside the arc. Kyle Boerhave also scored 15 points, while Quinn Vesey tacked on 13.

Those three combined to shoot 17-for-26 from the field.

“When you come off Christmas break and only have a couple of practices to get ready for this game, you never know how you’re going to shoot,” Svagera said. “I knew how we were going to play, I knew our guys were old enough and mature enough to execute, but when you come out and shoot well it’s a good sign of things to come.

“I thought our guys for the most part executed defensively, particularly in the first half. I was happy with the effort our guys gave, from the starting five to the guys who played most of the second half. It was a great team effort.”

Each of the 14 players to see action scored for BCU, which plays at Hastings on Saturday.

Waldorf (3-11), went on a 10-0 run early in the second half, prompting a time out from Svagera. However, that only cut into a 26-point deficit and the Chargers quickly regrouped.

Tyree’on Johnson and Lorenzo Smith scored 12 points each for Waldorf, which lost to Morningside on Tuesday.

