Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't worried about the numbers

At this point, the numbers don’t mean much to Fran McCaffery.

The Iowa basketball coach knows his team enters Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Rutgers with an NCAA NET of 19 while the Scarlet Knights are ranked at 116 by those metrics.

He can see that back-to-back wins over Indiana and Minnesota last week have the Hawkeyes sitting just outside of the top 25 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

What’s it all mean?

Check back in March.

“To be honest, it’s crazy to look at that stuff right now,’’ McCaffery said Tuesday. “We have a ton of monster games left in the best league in the country top to bottom. Where we’re at right now doesn’t mean a thing.’’

But, last week’s wins over Indiana and Minnesota certainly didn’t hurt an Iowa team which carries a 13-4 overall record and 3-3 Big Ten mark into its match-up with the Scarlet Knights.

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon sees that as two steps in the right direction.

“We’re trying to get ourselves in a position to get a double bye (in the Big Ten tourney) and I think we still have the chance to do that even though every single person in the entire country wrote us off,’’ Bohannon said following Sunday’s win at Minnesota.

Every single person?

“Every single person. Well, almost every single person,’’ Bohannon said.

Bohannon’s point is valid. Iowa has helped itself with the way it bounced back from its loss at Wisconsin with two solid overall efforts last week.

Improved rebounding and defensive efforts made a difference and he said the Hawkeyes need to continue to build when they take the court Wednesday for Iowa’s third game in seven days.

“No one thought we were going to be a good basketball team this year,’’ he said. “I think we’re showing with these last two wins that we can beat some really good teams.’’

Bohannon expects the Hawkeyes to get another good test against the Scarlet Knights.

“They’re playing really well,’’ he said.

Rutgers has a 9-1 record on its home court this season including wins over Purdue and Michigan and like Iowa, the Scarlet Knights enter the game after earning their first Big Ten road win of the year.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 31 points to help Rutgers erase an 11-point halftime deficit and win 70-59 at Maryland on Saturday.

Harper and guard Geo Baker are the veterans in the Scarlet Knights’ starting five, two seniors who have combined to average 30.1 points per game against the Hawkeyes during their careers.

Baker missed four games earlier in the season, among the reasons Rutgers (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) was at 3-3 at one point with losses to DePaul, Lafayette and Massachusetts by a combined seven points.

“They really compete, really defend and are a very unselfish team,’’ McCaffery said.

Bohannon has had his share of success against the Scarlet Knights as well, averaging 17.8 points and hitting 16-of-28 3-point baskets to help Iowa to victories in three of the four games he has played at what is now known as Jersey Mike’s Arena.

He’s uncertain why, but Bohannon said he enjoys the Hawkeyes’ trips to the East, not all bad with road games to Penn State, Ohio State and Maryland coming up over the next three weeks.

“I love playing on the East Coast for whatever reason. I don’t know if it’s the 10:30 p.m. starts for TV or what?’’ Bohannon said, referencing the 8:37 p.m. (EST) start for Wednesday’s game. “We just need to be ready whenever we play.’’

That is what McCaffery wants his team to understand.

“At the end of the day, the number one thing we have to do is win games,’’ he said. “If we do that, pay attention to the details and keep working to get better, it takes care of itself.’’

