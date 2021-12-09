Izaiah Brockington’s performance sparked blowout win for Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — He dunked. He drove. He couldn’t miss.

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington’s performance in Thursday’s raucous and rollicking Cy-Hawk clash with Iowa defied description.

It was — from the No. 17 Cyclones’ perspective — nearly perfect.

Brockington drilled his first nine field goals attempts en route to a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds as ISU routed the Hawkeyes 73-53 before a loud sellout crowd at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State (9-0) snapped a three-game skid in the series and did it emphatically to add another unique chapter to their already-remarkable string of early-season success.

The Cyclones finished last season on an 18-game losing streak — and few expected this rapid and complete a turnaround.

Defense has fueled Iowa State’s quick rise back from also-ran status and the Cyclones shined on that end of the floor once again against the typically high-scoring and efficient Hawkeyes (7-3).

Iowa shot just 27 percent from the field.

Keegan Murray — who entered Thursday’s game averaging 23.9 points — didn’t notch his first bucket until the 12:41 mark of the second half.

By that point, Iowa State had raced to a 52-31 lead and that edge would swell to as many as 24 points down the stretch.

Cy-Hawk game veteran Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 17 points. Murray and Tony Perkins added nine point apiece.

Iowa State freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter notched 11points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Cyclones, who are 9-0 for just the second time since the 2013-14 season.

As for the atmosphere … it was rambunctious to say the least.

Iowa State’s student section peppered Bohannon with disparaging and occasionally profane chants. Bohannon —famously, or infamously depending on which side of this rivalry one resides — left his sneakers on the floor when Iowa won, 84-68, at Hilton two seasons ago. He didn’t expect to ever return, but the COVID-19 pandemic granted him another season of eligibility, so he found himself back in Ames one last time.

Very little of that return trip went well for Bohannon and the Hawkeyes, who lost their third straight game while being limited to 37 points below their season scoring average.

The first half served as a harbinger of what would come — and Brockington’s 17-point, 4-rebound first-half didn’t amount to a one-man show.

The Hawkeyes led 15-11 with 11:52 left in the first half, but Iowa State responded with 13-2 run boosted by a Brockington slam dunk to build a 24-17 edge.

After Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery hit two free throws, Brockington angled in a scoop layup to put the Cyclones back up by seven.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, settled into a game-long field goal shooting funk, missing 11 of 12 at one point as Iowa State limited them to 28.6 percent from the field while building a 38-26 lead.

Bohannon led Iowa with 10 first-half points while Murray went 0-for-6 from the field.

The Cyclones dominated the glass in the first 20 minutes, outrebounding the Hawkeyes 28-10 before the break.

Iowa State returns to the court at noon Sunday against Jackson State at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa is off until a Dec. 18 meeting with Utah State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

