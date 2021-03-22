Joens scores 33, leads Iowa St. women past Michigan St 79-75

Ayrault made a layup with just over a minute to go and Alyza Winston made another at 25.6 seconds, cutting it to 76-75. But Donarski made two free throws with 22.8 seconds to play and Joens rebounded Michigan State's last miss and clinched the game.

“You hear all the stories ... its tough stuff for a team with freshmen to win,” Fennelly said. “I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not good for us because we play a lot of freshmen.’ But our guards are good. They’re tough-minded. Emily and Lex, I thought did a great job playing a lot of minutes against a really good physical defensive team.”

Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9), Winston had 11 and Taiyier Parks nine with 11 rebounds.

“I think what makes it tough, she takes her time with the ball, she’s really patient," Clouden said on guarding Joens. “When you’re playing one-on-one defense against her, you never know when she’s going to go up to score or if she’s going to fake. ... She’s really relentless.”

Joens scored 18 points, hitting three of the Cyclones' seven 3-pointers, to help build a 45-39 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE