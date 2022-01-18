Lone Iowa player, Grace Larkins, shines on South Dakota women's basketball team

VERMILLION, S.D. — Even as a freshman, Grace Larkins is making a mark on the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team.

When Larkins found out her role was going to be bigger, it even surprised the Southeast Polk High School grad.

Entering Thursday’s home game against Western Illinois, Larkins finds herself behind some household names on the stat sheet. Larkins is sixth in scoring and minutes. Larkins has averaged 4.9 points per game, and she has played just over 300 minutes among 18 games.

Sure, the Coyotes have played some blowout games, which allows younger players to get some ample playing time.

That’s not the case here, however. Those 300 minutes lead all Coyotes bench players.

“Grace just plays with a lot of tenacity,” USD coach Dawn Plizuweit said. “She plays without fear. Now, we’re teaching her how to play within the scope of what we want to do and make those reads. There’s a lot of learning certainly at any point in your career, but there’s a big influx when you’re a freshman, and Grace has handled that at a very, very high level.”

Larkins has played meaningful minutes, behind guards such as Liv Korngable, Chloe Lamb and Maddie Krull.

Her career high in points has been 15 against Oral Roberts, and she has had three games where she’s scored in double figures.

“I’m still working on my shot, and I hope it’s coming together,” Larkins said. “We’re still working on my balance when I’m shooting. I would love to just have it all figured out and look like Chloe or Liv. Someday, I want to get the level that they’re at.”

On top of that, Larkins has a knack for collecting steals defensively.

Larkins has had a pair of games where she’s had five or more steals. Those games came against her hometown Drake Bulldogs and against Briar Cliff.

Larkins said that she takes after Maddie Krull and the way she plays defense. They both are aggressive guards that like to take the ball away if a team is careless with it.

“You’re going to get nowhere without hard work and commitment,” Larkins said. “If you’re not going to work hard, there’s no point in coming. It’s very crazy to think that I have this role. No one really makes me feel like a freshman. No one treats me poorly, because I’m a freshman.”

There have been some days, however, where Larkins has felt like a freshman.

She knew, especially at the beginning of the season, that she was going to have moments where she would make mistakes like many other freshmen would.

The Coyotes’ veteran players, however, took those mistakes, helped Larkins and the other freshmen learn from them.

“I love my team and Vermillion in general,” Larkins said. “I love the small-town feel, and I love how it has that vibe. All four of our seniors are awesome. I’ve had different bonding moments with Liv, Chloe, Hannah (Sjerven) and Regan (Sankey) at all different times. They are very special people.”

There have been those moments this season where Larkins realized she belongs at USD and can make a solid contribution to a team unbeaten in Summit League play.

Those good moments for Larkins don’t come daily, but she doesn’t take them for granted when they do appear.

“When we do a new drill that I’ve never done before, then I get a little panic struck,” Larkins said. “Everyday is a learning process.”

When Larkins signed with the Coyotes, she became the first Iowa signee since Plitzuweit became the head coach.

She's the all-time leading scorer for the Rams. She made it to the Iowa girls state tournament thrice in Class 5A.

“She’s a talented and tough young lady,” Plizuweit said. “Iowa is an important state for us.”

She’s not the first Iowa girl, as Harlan’s Taylor Frederick played for four years under Plitzuweit, but signed with Amy Williams before she left for the University of Nebraska.

