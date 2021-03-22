Louisville overcomes slow start to beat Marist 74-43

Louisville took its first lead of the game on Robinson’s three-point play that made it 26-23. Van Lith, a freshman guard, followed with her own basket and foul shot — letting out a scream in celebration as the ball went through the basket.

“We just turned it up on defense and got easy layups,” Van Lith said. “We saw it go in. We started playing as a team, we turned it up, had energy and made the game fun for us.”

The Cardinals led 29-24 at the half.

Marist (18-4) cut it to 31-28 early in the third before Louisville went on a 22-1 run. Ahlana Smith had seven straight points during that spurt all coming off Red Foxes turnovers. Marist didn't have a field goal for the final 8:19 of the quarter.

The Red Foxes finally ended the drought 45 seconds into the fourth quarter, but trailed by 22 at that point.

Marist was making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014. The Red Foxes have had success as a lower-seeded team in the past, advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2007 before falling to Tennessee. They also won their first-round games in 2011 and 2012, beating Iowa State and Georgia.

Sarah Barcello scored eight points for the Red Foxes, who committed 22 turnovers.